‘Helter Skelter’: See First Trailer for Epix’s Manson Family Docuseries

More than 50 years after the Manson Family murders, Epix will take a deep dive into Charles Manson’s infamous cult with Helter Skelter: An American Myth.

The six-part docuseries premieres June 14th, and ahead of Helter Skelter’s arrival, Rolling Stone presents the series’ first trailer, which mixes archival footage, Manson’s own testimonials, never-before-accessed interviews with the Family and chilling recreations.

“I was definitely under Charlie’s spell,” one Family member admits in voiceover, while another adds, “He was a puppet master pulling everyone’s strings.”

“The legend of the Manson Family permeates our culture, our media and our collective fears,” Epix said of the series in a statement. “Why, after 50 years, does this ragtag group of hippies and their two-night murder spree still fascinate and perplex us? The six-episode EPIX original series Helter Skelter: An American Myth is the most definitive recounting of the Manson Family story ever put on screen, and will challenge everything viewers think they know about this bizarre chapter in American history.”