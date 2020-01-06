 Harvey Weinstein Faces Sex Crime Charges in Los Angeles - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced producer accused of raping one woman, sexually assaulting another in 2013

Jon Blistein

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York court, in New York. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection begins this weekSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 06 Jan 2020

Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Harvey Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Harvey Weinstein with sex crimes involving two women Monday, the same day his trial on similar charges began in New York City.

Weinstein is accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents spread over two days in 2013. He’s facing felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years in prison. The names of the accusers were not released.

In a statement, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said the first attack took place February 18th, 2013, when Weinstein allegedly forced his way into a woman’s hotel room and raped her. The following evening, Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” said L.A. DA Jackie Lacey. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

A representative for Weinstein did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

An arraignment date for Weinstein has yet to be set. Prosecutors are recommending a bail of $5 million.

The L.A. DA’s Office added that it, along with police officers in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, will continue to investigate the case. As The New York Times noted, a spokesman for the DA’s office reportedly said last week that there were eight Weinstein-related cases under review.

In New York City, Weinstein is facing five sex-crime charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault. If convicted on just predatory sexual assault charges, he could face life in prison.

