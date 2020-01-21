 Weinstein Trial: Lawyers to Highlight 'Loving Emails' From Accusers - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Harvey Weinstein's Defense to Highlight 'Loving E-Mails' From Accusers at Trial Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Harvey Weinstein’s Defense to Highlight ‘Loving E-Mails’ From Accusers at Trial

Defense hopes to discredit witnesses and accusers, and to prove alleged forced sex acts were consensual

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein arrives for jury selection in his trial on rape and sexual assault charges, in New YorkSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 15 Jan 2020

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers hinted at their plan to discredit women who have accused the disgraced mogul of sexual assault.

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Ahead of opening statements in the Harvey Weinstein trial, which are set to begin on Wednesday, the disgraced movie mogul’s attorneys hinted at how they planned to try to discredit witnesses who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and prove the encounters were consensual, The New York Times reports.

One of Weinstein’s attorneys, Damon Cheronis, reportedly told the court that it has “dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein” and that some of the women who claim they were abused “also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him.” While Judge James Burke said Weinstein’s lawyers couldn’t highlight these e-mails in their opening statement, they will be allowed later on due to their “substance and content.”

Opening statements in Weinstein’s trial are set for tomorrow, January 22nd. Weinstein is facing five sex-crime charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault. If convicted on just predatory sexual assault charges, he could face life in prison. Weinstein has maintained his innocence.

On top of hinting at their defense strategy, Weinstein’s lawyers filed a last-minute motion to move the trial from Manhattan to another part of New York, though the judge denied that request today. Weinstein’s attorneys claimed a New York City jury wouldn’t be able to be impartial due to the relentless media coverage of the case “in a city obsessed by news, politics and entertainment, the trifecta that is the Weinstein story.” Prosecutors, in turn, argued that other jurisdictions would “have access to the same news sources and social media” as people in NYC.

Related

A view of Jeffrey Epstein's stone mansion on Little St. James Island.
Virgin Islands Suit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Trafficked Girls and Women Through 2018
Harvey Weinstein: 5 Takeaways From First Week of Criminal Trial

Related

Rolling Stone, Pop, Decade
The Biggest Influences on Pop in the 2010s
Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked: From Worst to Best

Though the New York trial centers around accusations from two women — Mimi Haley, a former production assistant, and an unnamed woman — over 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. Both women are expected to testify at the trial, though other Weinstein accusers not implicated in the charges (including actress Annabella Sciorra) are also expected to be called to speak to the defendant’s prior behavior.

In Addition to the New York trial, Weinstein is also facing sex-crime charges in Los Angeles. He is accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents spread over two days in 2013.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.