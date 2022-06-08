Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Indecent Assault Charges in London

Harvey Weinstein is once again facing new legal troubles. Prosecutors in the U.K. announced Wednesday, June 8, that charges of indecent assault have been authorized against the disgraced former movie producer.

Weinstein is facing two counts of indecent assault against one woman for an alleged incident that took place in Aug. 1996. The alleged victim was not identified, nor did the Crown Prosecution Service share any details about their investigation or the accusations.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” said Rosemary Ainsle, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

While the charges against Weinstein in the U.K. have been authorized, they still need to be officially filed by the police before court proceedings can begin. A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Weinstein has faced several public accusations of assault and misconduct during incidents that allegedly took place in London, though it’s unclear if any of these are tied to the charges authorized against him. Most notably, Uma Thurman, in a 2018 interview with The New York Times, said Weinstein forced himself on her in a London hotel (an exact date wasn’t given, but the incident allegedly occurred sometime after the release of 1994’s Pulp Fiction). Additionally, Weinstein’s former assistant at Miramax’s London office during the Nineties, Zelda Perkins, told Financial Times she was frequently a target of Weinstein’s harassment.

Weinstein has already been convicted of felony sex crimes in New York, with an appeals court upholding his 23-year prison sentence earlier this month. He is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sex assault involving five unidentified women.