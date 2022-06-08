 Harvey Weinstein Facing Indecent Assault Charges in U.K. - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Discover International Artists on the Horizon for Spotify’s 2022 RADAR Program
Home Culture Culture News

Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Indecent Assault Charges in London

The two counts authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service are tied to an alleged 1996 incident involving an unnamed woman

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
harvey weinstein indecent assault charges britain londonharvey weinstein indecent assault charges britain london

Harvey Weinstein in Feb, 2020.

Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

Harvey Weinstein is once again facing new legal troubles. Prosecutors in the U.K. announced Wednesday, June 8, that charges of indecent assault have been authorized against the disgraced former movie producer.

Weinstein is facing two counts of indecent assault against one woman for an alleged incident that took place in Aug. 1996. The alleged victim was not identified, nor did the Crown Prosecution Service share any details about their investigation or the accusations.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” said Rosemary Ainsle, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Related Stories

Harvey Weinstein's Sex Crimes Conviction Upheld by NY Appeals Panel
Kevin Spacey Says He'll 'Voluntarily Appear' in U.K. to Face Sexual Assault Charges, Is 'Confident' He'll Win

Related Stories

Tina Turner
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

While the charges against Weinstein in the U.K. have been authorized, they still need to be officially filed by the police before court proceedings can begin. A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Weinstein has faced several public accusations of assault and misconduct during incidents that allegedly took place in London, though it’s unclear if any of these are tied to the charges authorized against him. Most notably, Uma Thurman, in a 2018 interview with The New York Times, said Weinstein forced himself on her in a London hotel (an exact date wasn’t given, but the incident allegedly occurred sometime after the release of 1994’s Pulp Fiction). Additionally, Weinstein’s former assistant at Miramax’s London office during the Nineties, Zelda Perkins, told Financial Times she was frequently a target of Weinstein’s harassment. 

Weinstein has already been convicted of felony sex crimes in New York, with an appeals court upholding his 23-year prison sentence earlier this month. He is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sex assault involving five unidentified women.

In This Article: Harvey Weinstein, sexual assault, sexual harassment

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.