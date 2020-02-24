Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Rape, Sexual Assault Charges in New York Case

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a felony sex crime and rape, three years after several bombshell reports exposed his history of alleged sexual assault and kickstarted the #MeToo movement, the New York Times reports. He is due to be sentenced on March 11.

The guilty verdicts covered just two of the five charges against Weinstein, and he was notably found not guilty on the weightiest charge, predatory sexual assault, which would have established a pattern of predatory behavior. Still, Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison for the felony sex crime charge, while the third-degree rape charge carries a potential sentence of probation to up to four years in prison.

“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement,” Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, said in a statement. “In two short years, Time’s Up helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood.”

“While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues,” she added. “Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”

While at least 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, the charges in his New York trial were related to two victims, Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, and Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress at the time she accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 2013. The felony sex crime charge pertained to Haleyi’s accusation that Weinstein assaulted her at his apartment in 2006, while Mann accused Weinstein of raping her at a hotel in 2013.

Both Haleyi and Mann testified during the trial, as did four other women — Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young — who served as the prosecution’s “prior bad acts” witnesses and detailed Weinstein’s alleged pattern of sexual assault.

Sciorra, known for her role as Dr. Gloria Trillo on The Sopranos, was the most high-profile witness during the trial. She accused Weinstein of raping her after driving her home following an industry dinner and allegedly forcing himself into her apartment. “As I was trying to get him off of me — I was punching him, I was kicking him — and he took my hands and put them over my head, he put my hands over my head to hold them back and he got on top of me and he raped me,” Sciorra said during the trial. “He put his penis inside my vagina. He had intercourse while I was trying to fight, but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.”

During the trial, Weinstein’s attorneys attempted to discredit the witnesses and prove their encounters with the producer were consensual. For instance, his attorneys focused on the fact that Mann had been in a relationship with Weinstein and produced emails in which she praised him to counter her depiction of their relationship as abusive and “extremely degrading.” When Weinstein’s attorneys pressed Mann on why she remained with Weinstein, she testified: “I do want the jury to know he is my rapist, and I hope I can continue to explain the dynamic of why I engaged with him. I mean, he raped me.”

With the New York trial over, save for sentencing, Weinstein will now have to face similar sex-crime charges in Los Angeles. In early January, prosecutors unveiled charges centered around accusations from two women, one who accused Weinstein of rape, the other who accused him of sexual assault. He is facing felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.