Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New York Prison

Disgraced producer reportedly one of two inmates to contract virus at Wende Correctional Facility

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Court as the jury is set to deliberate in his sexual assault trial in New York, New York, USA, 24 February 2020. The case against Weinstein is based on sexual assault and rape allegations of two separate women, and Weinstein could face life in prison if convicted.Harvey Weinstein Trial in Jury Deliberations in New York, USA - 24 Feb 2020

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive to the coronavirus while behind bars at a western New York prison facility.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus, less than two weeks after the disgraced producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison on sexual assault charges.

On Sunday, WKBW Buffalo reported that two inmates in the nearby Wende Correctional Facility had tested positive to COVID-19. Although their names were not released, the Niagara Gazette reported that one of the two inmates was Weinstein, who is now in isolation. Page Six later confirmed the news.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) database confirms that Weinstein has been at the Wende facility since March 18th; although Weinstein is to serve his sentence at Fishkill Correctional Facility, the Wende facility serves as an intake center for new prisoners, the Niagara Gazette writes.

A spokesperson for Weinstein told the Daily Beast of the COVID-19 report, “Our team… has not heard anything like that yet.”

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison on March 11th. The former movie mogul was found guilty of two charges in his sexual assault trial. Weinstein faced between five to 29 years following his conviction on charges of felony sex crime and third-degree rape; the former charge carried the five-to-25 year sentence, while the latter charge was punishable by a maximum four-year sentence.

Prior to his sentencing, Weinstein’s lawyers asked the judge for the minimum five-year sentence, citing the producer’s philanthropic efforts, his contributions to film and his age; at 67 years old, his legal team told the judge, “the grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term.”

