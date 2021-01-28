 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Reach $17 Million Settlement - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Waxahatchee on 'Saint Cloud,' Sobriety, and Hope for the Future
Home Culture Culture News

Harvey Weinstein Accusers Reach $17 Million Settlement

Bankruptcy court agreement ends four-year legal battle, although several victims will continue to pursue their own lawsuits against producer and the Weinstein Company

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. The disgraced Hollywood film mogul and convicted rapist is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he co-founded. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse on Feb. 24, 2020 as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York.

Seth Wenig/AP Images

Nearly 40 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault have agreed to a $17 million settlement with the bankruptcy court overseeing the class-action lawsuit against the disgraced and imprisoned producer.

For the most part, the new settlement — down significantly from the $44 million agreement first reported in May 2019 — would end the accusers’ four-year civil legal battle against Weinstein, although several women continue to pursue their own lawsuits against both the producer and the Weinstein Company.

“Eighty-three percent of the victims have expressed very loudly that they want closure through acceptance of this plan,” bankruptcy judge Mary F. Walrath said of the $17 million settlement in a hearing, the New York Times reports.

As per the settlement, Weinstein’s victims who accept the agreement will receive a full share from the $17 million sexual misconduct claims fund, while those who continue legal options against the former producer will only get a quarter-share. Accepting the settlement also absolves the Weinstein Company of any liability, a sticking point among the women who declined to join or will reject the $17 million settlement.

Related

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Court as the jury is set to deliberate in his sexual assault trial in New York, New York, USA, 24 February 2020. The case against Weinstein is based on sexual assault and rape allegations of two separate women, and Weinstein could face life in prison if convicted.Harvey Weinstein Trial in Jury Deliberations in New York, USA - 24 Feb 2020
Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New York Prison
Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Settlement With Accusers

Related

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1999: Actor and comedian Robin Williams poses for a portrait circa 1999 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Robin Williams: The Triumphant Life and Painful Final Days of a Comedic Genius
10 Great Songs You Didn't Know OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Wrote

“The point award system pits women against women competing for a limited recovery from the pathetically meager sexual misconduct claims fund,” lawyers for victims against the settlement said in a court filing, the Associated Press reported. “There is nothing fair about a plan that requires a rape victim to release her rapist in order to receive a full reward from the sexual misconduct fund. There is nothing fair in re-victimizing her financially by reducing her award by 75% if she does not agree to release her rapist.”

However, attorney Paul Zumbro, who represents Weinstein victims in the lawsuit, told CNN his clients are “pleased with Judge Walrath’s ruling, and particularly so given there is now a mechanism that allows victims to receive compensation without having to endure the hardships and uncertainties of litigation.”

The bankruptcy court settlement includes an additional $9.7 million for legal fees, none of which will be used to reimburse Weinstein’s defense costs, CNN reported. Another $8.4 million will go to a liquidation trust for resolving outstanding non-sexual misconduct claims.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison in March 2020. The former movie mogul was found guilty of two charges in his sexual assault trial. Weinstein faced between five to 29 years following his conviction on charges of felony sex crime and third-degree rape; the former charge carried the five-to-25 year sentence, while the latter charge was punishable by a maximum four-year sentence. Soon after sentencing, Weinstein tested positive to Covid-19 while behind bars.

In This Article: Harvey Weinstein

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.