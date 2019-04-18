×
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone Brings Harvest House of Cannabis to the Desert

Ashlee Simpson, Taryn Manning and more stopped by during the weekend-long cannabis-fueled activation

Rolling Stone partnered with Harvest House of Cannabis to create a pop-up cannabis house in Palm Springs over Coachella Weekend 1. This four-day experience — which included performances and product sampling — was an oasis for cannabis-loving festival goers and industry tastemakers alike.

VIP attendees included Taryn Manning, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Don Benjamin, Liane V, Jax Jones and many more.

Invited guests had the opportunity to sample top cannabis brands like Cru and Colors, while learning about what makes visiting a Harvest House of Cannabis dispensary such a welcoming experience. Guests enjoyed poolside DJ sets by Dope Roots, featuring TJ Mizell and Lenny Emery, CBD-infused massages and yoga, joint art by Tony Greenhand, and cooking tips from cannabis infusion chef Hawaii Mike.

See photos and video from the weekend here.

Rolling Stone
