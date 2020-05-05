Watch Daniel Radcliffe Read the First Chapter of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’

Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and more will read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first of J.K. Rowling’s classic series, out loud from home in quarantine.

Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in all eight films, kicked off the readings with Chapter One, “The Boy Who Lived,” when a baby Potter is left on the doorstep of his aunt and uncle. Radcliffe reads the famous opening lines from his couch: “Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.”

All 17 chapters of The Sorcerer’s Stone — known as The Philosopher’s Stone outside the U.S. — will be released weekly until the middle of summer, and will be available on Spotify and the Harry Potter at Home website.

Other readers from the Harry Potter universe include Fantastic Beasts‘ Eddie Redmayne, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni. More narrators will be announced in the coming weeks.

Harry Potter at Home was launched by Wizarding World Digital and Rowling as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiding children and parents currently in lockdown. The free initiative offers quizzes, puzzles, a fan club and more.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch Harry Potter at Home,” Rowling announced last month.