Hannibal Buress Announces New Standup Special ‘Miami Nights’

Hannibal Buress has announced plans to premiere his new standup special on YouTube in July.

Dubbed Miami Nights, the special will focus on Buress’ arrest during the 2017 Art Basel Miami; bodycam footage from that arrest — where Buress yells “This cop is stupid as fuck” into the camera — is featured in the special’s trailer. The public intoxication charges against Buress were later dismissed.

“I was in a state of trying to get home. The body-cam video starts after that. That’s why I’m so vocal toward him,” Buress previously told the Sun-Sentinel of the situation. “Obviously, it’s an avoidable situation, but I don’t really believe I was at fault.”

After announcing the special on Twitter, Buress also linked to a Miami New Times article noting how the police officer who arrested him had previously choked another man at a bar without provocation.

Miami Nights, Buress’ first stand-up special since 2016, will premiere for free on YouTube on July 3rd at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. EST. Fans can RSVP for the special at Buress’ website.