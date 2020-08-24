Hannibal Buress Books Drive-In Theater Comedy Tour

Hannibal Buress will experiment with a new format on an upcoming music and comedy tour for drive-in theaters.

The “Let’s See How This Goes” trek — which features a “masks required, socially distanced” format, according to a statement — will run for five dates in late September: the 22nd in Cleveland; the 23rd in Butler, Pennsylvania; the 24th in Columbus, Ohio; the 25th in Indianapolis and the 27th in his hometown of Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 26th at 10 a.m. local time via the comedian’s website. The tour is produced by Hotbox and Outback Presents, the crew behind recent drive-in tours for Marc Rebillet and Bert Kreischer.

Listings for the shows detail the level of precaution involved in the production. The Cleveland event page notes the drive-in will be “following all CDC guidelines,” with cars to be parked at “their minimum distance in accordance to each state’s safety recommendations.”

The description continues, “All drive-in staff will be wearing PPE and tickets can be purchased online ONLY to ensure contactless payment. There is no re-entry and all sales are final.” Audio will be transmitted through the FM stereos of attendees’ vehicles.

“Let’s See How This Goes” will promote Buress’ recent stand-up special Miami Nights, which premiered in July on YouTube. The comedian recently debuted the first episode of his podcast series Splitting 10s, in which he talks with friends about sports gambling.

In December, he curated the Isola Fest, a music-comedy festival featuring T-Pain and Open Mike Eagle held in his grandmother’s rural Mississippi hometown.