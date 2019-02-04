Hannah Gadsby Plots Stand-Up Tour of New Show ‘Douglas’

Hannah Gadsby will follow her 2018 breakout Netflix stand-up special, Nanette, with a new touring show, Douglas. The act launches with a run of performances in Melbourne, Australia (March 27th through April 7th) before her first-ever U.S. trek, which kicks off April 30th in San Francisco, California and concludes July 12th in Los Angeles, California.

While Gadsby based Nanette on a random barista, she drew on a more familiar muse — her dog, Douglas — for her 11th solo show. The furry pup, whom she’s previously shouted-out on Instagram, appears in a promo photo on the comedian’s website.

Gadsby will workshop material for the new special during her sold-out “Work in Progress” residency at the Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, California, which runs February 26th through March 9th.

“That’s pretty much how I work best: work up a show through performing it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “For stand-up, your best editor is your audience. People will let you know what’s interesting, what is funny — these sorts of things — and also the rhythm of jokes really don’t work on the page. What works on the page may not work in a crowed and vice versa. I really love the work in progress stage. It’s somewhat dangerous and fun and everything is optional.”

Gadsby added that Douglas is partly inspired by the unexpected acclaim she received for Nanette, along with her “inability to wrangle positive attention.”

“I’m deeply unsettled by the amount of positive attention that I’m getting; the negative attention, I’m well-learned in handling that!” she said. “It doesn’t really upset me that I [received] a bit of hostility — because I know how to handle that. I thought it was interesting for me.”

Hannah Gadsby Douglas Tour Dates

March 27 – April 7- Melbourne, Australia @ Arts Centre Melbourne

April 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

May 10 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

May 15 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

May 22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

May 30 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

June 2 – Houston, TX @ Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

June 8 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

June 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

June 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

June 25 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

June 29 – Nashville, TN @ James K Polk Theater

July 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at The Ace Hotel