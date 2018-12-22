‘Hamilton’ Puerto Rico Residency Changes Venues Over Security Concerns

Less than three weeks before Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the title role in Hamilton for the hit musical’s Puerto Rico residency, the production has announced a venue change due to security concerns.

The three-week Puerto Rico production of Hamilton, with Miranda back in the lead role for the first time since departing the Broadway musical in July 2016, was scheduled to reside at a historic Teatro UPR on the University of Puerto Rico campus; Miranda’s father Luis is a UPR alumni.

However, the musical will instead take place at San Juan’s Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferre due to continued protests on the university’s campus, the New York Times reports. The university has an established practice of restricting police presence on campus, and since the musical was a likely target for persistent protests due to its visibility, the production opted to change locations to ensure police protection.

“.@HamiltonMusical Puerto Rico is moving to @CBASanturce leaving behind a renovated first class @UPRRP Theater, keeping our promise @Lin_Manuel to Puerto Rico & addressing security concerns,” Luis Miranda tweeted, adding that UPR students will still be able to purchase tickets for $10 despite the venue change.

Because of the sudden change in venue, the Puerto Rico residency has pushed back its opening date from January 8th to January 11th. Additional shows will be scheduled to accommodate ticket holders who were affected by the venue change.

In November 2017, Miranda announced plans to reprise the role of Alexander Hamilton for a series of Hamilton performances in the hurricane-ravaged country. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role,” Miranda said at the time. “In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

This summer, the Kennedy Center honoree revealed that all proceeds from the Puerto Rico residency would go toward a newly created, multimillion-dollar fund supporting the country’s arts community in the wake of Hurricane Maria.