‘Hamilton’ Cast to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Joe Biden Campaign

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign has announced that it will be holding a virtual fundraising event with the cast of the hit musical Hamilton, streaming October 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Original Broadway cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa, and Phillipa Soo will all be participating in the fundraiser, which will include a special performance and a Q&A moderated by Hamilton director Thomas Kail. In order to attend, viewers must donate any amount to the Biden Victory Fund through its website.

Other cast reunions to benefit the Biden campaign have included reunion events for Veep and The Princess Bride put on by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. On Thursday, members of the casts of five separate Star Trek series will appear together for a virtual panel as another Biden fundraiser.

Hamilton playwright and star Miranda previously participated in a phone bank event for Biden on October 6th in partnership with the Latino Victory Fund, for which he is a chairperson. The Hamilton cast also performed a live event in 2016 for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. In July, the 11-time Tony Award-winning show released a film edition, also directed by Kail, to the Disney+ streaming platform. Compiled from several live performances of the show, the film version of Hamilton was moved up from its initial theatrical release date in October 2021 and added to streaming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.