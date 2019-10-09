 Halle Synagogue Shooter Livestreamed Anti-Semitic Attack on Twitch – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Polica Announce New Album 'When We Stay Alive,' Share Lead Single 'Driving' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Synagogue Shooter Uploaded Terror Video to Twitch Prior to Attack

Two people were reported dead after a gunman tried to enter a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the most holy day of the year for Jews

By

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Policemen secure the area around a memorial commemorating the 1938 Crystal Night pogroms, close to the synagogue in Dresden, eastern Germany, in a security measure following a shooting in Dresden, eastern Germany, on October 9, 2019. - At least two people were shot dead on October 9, 2019 on a street in Halle, police said, with witnesses saying that the synagogue was among the gunmen's targets as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur. One suspect was captured but with a manhunt ongoing for other perpetrators, security has been tightened in synagogues in other eastern German cities while Halle itself was in lockdown. (Photo by Robert Michael / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by ROBERT MICHAEL/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

In the hours after the attack in Halle, Germany, other cities increased security presence at Jewish places of worship, like this one in nearby Dresden.

Robert Michael/dpa/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that an unnamed shooter fatally shot two people outside of a synagogue in Halle, Germany. Shortly after the attack, the alleged shooter was apprehended by German authorities and brought into custody. Police have also reported that shots were fired in the nearby town of Landsberg, though it’s unclear whether the two attacks were connected.

Because the shooting took place on Yom Kippur, the most holy day of the year for Jews, many initially assumed the attacker was a far-right white extremist, and the German interior minister has confirmed that the shooting is currently being investigated as “an anti-Semitic attack.” While we know little about the motives behind the attack or whether he was a regular poster on boards like 8chan and 4chan, which have played a role in radicalizing previous mass shooters like those behind the Christchurch and El Paso attacks, there are a few indications that this appears to have been the case.

Perhaps most significantly, the shooter livestreamed footage of the attack on the gaming platform Twitch, donning a helmet-mounted camera for this specific purpose. In the footage, the alleged shooter rants about women, mass immigration, and Jewish people, alluding to his belief that the Holocaust was a hoax and telling the camera that “feminism is the cause of declining birth rates in the West, which acts as a scapegoat for mass immigration, and the root of all these problems is the Jew.” He then dons a helmet with a camera mounted on it to film the attacks and grabs weaponry from a duffel bag. The video shows him attempting to open a synagogue door and failing to do so before opening fire on a passerby and then heading to a nearby kebab shop, where he again opens fire.

Related

Valerie Pachner and August Diehl in the film A HIDDEN LIFE. Photo Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
A Peasant Farmer Resists Nazi Germany in Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life' Trailer
Alleged Teen Killers Reportedly Obsessed With Hitler, Putin, Trump

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Twitch said that the video had been removed from the website, though it was still trying to figure out how the video had been uploaded to the platform in the first place. “We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act.”

By livestreaming the attack, the shooter was apparently trying to mimic the actions of the shooter who also livestreamed his attacks on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand last spring. The attacks, which took the lives of 51 people, were streamed on Facebook Live, prompting the platform to scramble to remove the footage. In both attacks, the shooters livestreamed from helmet cams, giving their attacks the appearance of a “first person shooter video game,” as described by journalist Robert Evans of the investigative platform Bellingcat.

Such efforts are part of far right white nationalists’ collective contributions to “the gamification of mass violence,” Evans wrote in the wake of the El Paso shooting, in which the accused shooter also posted a hate-filled manifesto prior to the attack. On forums like 8chan and 4chan, Evans wrote, far-right extremists detail their obsession with “high scores,” a meme alluding to the number of fatalities involved in an attack, as well as the livestreaming of attacks and the selection of “soundtracks” to accompany them. “What we see here is evidence of the only real innovation 8chan has brought to global terrorism,” Evans writes, concluding that the ultimate goal of such violence is to garner attention and inspire copycat attacks. While police have yet to confirm that the Halle shooter had any links to chan culture, in the video he refers to himself as “anon,” a term often used by anonymous posters on forums like 4chan and 8chan.

In light of the previous shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an attack on a synagogue in Poway, California, the attack on Halle marks the third attack on a synagogue this year.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.