7 Shot Dead in Half Moon Bay, a Small Town South of San Francisco

Seven people were killed Monday afternoon in multiple shootings around Half Moon Bay, California, sources have confirmed to local news outlets. The first attack reportedly occurred at a mushroom farm operated by Concord Farms, where four were shot, and the second at Rice-Trucking Soil Farm, where three more were shot. The two businesses are approximately two miles apart in an unincorporated area of the coastal city.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office now has a suspect in custody. “There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the department announced in a tweet at 4:52 p.m. PT. Video from ABC7 News Bay Area showed officers apprehending an individual in a jacket and white hat after pulling him to the ground. The suspect was subsequently identified as a 67-year-old male, Zhao Chunli. Half Moon Bay City Council member Debbie Ruddock said the victims targeted were Chinese farmworkers.

The spate of violence comes less than 48 hours after a gunman shot 20 people, killing 11, in Monterey Park, a California city just east of Los Angeles, on the night of celebration ahead of Lunar New Year. The community is predominantly Asian American.

Following the attacks, Gavin Newsom released a statement on social media: “At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.



"First Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa in a statement, referring to an earlier mass shooting that happened on Saturday in the San Gabriel Valley area. "Enough is enough. How many more must die?" Canepa also tweeted that he was "heartbroken," pledging to take action "to remove guns from felons, stalkers and other prohibited individuals."

The motive for the shootings remains unclear. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a press conference shortly.

This story is developing.