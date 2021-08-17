How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims

On Saturday, a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti. More than 1,400 people were killed in the island nation, which was also the site of a massive earthquake in 2010, and at least 6,000 have been injured as of Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

The earthquake hit about 80 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, displacing tens of thousands of people; 7,000 homes have been destroyed per PBS News Hour, who also reports that Covid-19 vaccines had only begun to be distributed less than two weeks prior to the earthquake. An estimated 30,000 families are homeless. Rescue efforts have also been hampered by landslides. The country is already grappling with political upheaval following the July 7th assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and coupled with the pandemic, widespread poverty, and gang violence, the need for aid in Haiti is palpable.

In the midst of the maelstrom, Tropical Storm Grace hit the island late Monday, bringing torrential rain and winds, which are expected to cause mudslides and flash flooding.

Haiti has yet to have fully recovered from the 2010 earthquake, which killed 230,000 people and injured 300,000. Following criticism about how donations were allocated in the aftermath of that disaster, advocates for the region are urging donators to look to local organizations that provide aid. Here are several organizations who are either local organizations, have local workers, and/or partner with local organizations on the ground to provide support in the region.