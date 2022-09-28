Kicker: This, Again? ?

“It’s all respect, it’s all love”: Hailey Bieber Denies Any Feud With Justin’s Ex Selena Gomez

In an effort to address four years of internet drama since her 2018 wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) sat down with the femi-nasty sex podcast Call Her Daddy to talk about stans, trolls, and her extremely famous marriage. The interview was wide-ranging, with host Alex Cooper asking questions about Hailey’s experience with fame and minute details of her sex life — which she answered with the air of a person who most likely had media training classes worked into her homeschool lessons. But the crux of the episode focused specifically on a perceived strained relationship between Hailey and her husband’s famous ex: Selena Gomez.

Cooper didn’t refer to Gomez by name, simply calling her Bieber’s ex, but pointedly asked Hailey if there was any real-life drama between her and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer. Hailey acknowledged that she and Justin were married quickly but denied any issues or “overlap” between her and Gomez, saying there was “not one time” where she and Gomez were both involved with Justin.

“Let’s just put it this way: When him and I ever started, like, hooking up, or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” Hailey said. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that.”

For those not aggressively following celebrity pop-star feuds, fans of Justin and Gomez have been engaged in a fiery internet battle ever since his marriage. In 2010, Gomez and Justin were first linked as a couple. The two began dating at the height of Justin’s “Believe” era, and were on and off as Justin began to shed his “Baby” image for an adult one, which included a DUI arrest and a rededication to religion.

Hailey and Justin were also romantically linked in late 2015. But at that point, it didn’t last, and the two were broken up by January 2016. In 2018, Justin and Gomez made headlines after several tabloids reported that the two were back together — most referring to an Instagram post by Gomez wishing Justin a happy birthday. But the two never confirmed any relationship, and in July 2018, Hailey and Justin had a whirlwind reconnection. Less than two months after the rumors spread of a breakup between Gomez and Justin, the Biebers, as we now know them, had announced their quick engagement and wedding via Instagram post.

All hell broke loose, with tabloids and stans alike accusing Justin of cheating on Gomez with Hailey. But instead of bringing any perceived beef straight to Justin, the rumors pitted his and Gomez’s fans against each other, and painted the two women as mortal enemies.

During the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, a clip of the Biebers posing on the red carpet went viral. In it, fans began chanting Gomez’ name at the pair and Hailey appeared to wipe her eyes and then put on sunglasses — which people immediately took as a sign she was upset by the moment.

Hailey told Cooper that she felt like she had something in her eye and the entire moment was taken out of context, but pointed to it as an example of how fans’ hate and vitriol toward her relationship has been completely normalized. She also said there were times where all of the negative press had an impact on her mental health but cited how important her support system was in helping her get past a dark cycle.

“I just felt like it was, it was disrespectful, to me, to my relationship. It just was, period, the end,” Hailey said. “But I think I’ve endured so much disrespect and I still do to this day, that there was like a part of me that was just like, ‘Another day, another negative slay’.”

She added that she and Gomez have spoken since she and Justin were married but that there’s no anger or animosity between the pair.

“I respect her. There’s no drama personally,” Hailey said. “If everyone on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, that’s fine.”

She also addressed her haters directly, urging people to essentially get over themselves. “If we can move on,” she asked, “why can’t you?”