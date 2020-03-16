 Gun Sales Seem to Be Rising Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Pokey LaFarge Talks Christianity and Boxing on Chris Shiflett's Podcast Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Is Coronavirus Fear Causing People to Buy More Guns?

Grocery stores aren’t the only places with long lines and empty shelves

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: People stand in line outside the Martin B. Retting, Inc. guns store on March 15, 2020 in Culver City, California. The spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted some Americans to line up for supplies in a variety of stores. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, gun stores around the country are reporting increased sales and long lines.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Gun and ammunitions stores are reportedly seeing an increase in sales as fears about the coronavirus pandemic mount, according to The Associated Press.

A story published Monday detailed long lines and empty shelves at gun stores across the country. Hard data and actual sales numbers won’t be available until next month, but anecdotal evidence from shop owners and customers suggests that many Americans are stocking up on firearms and ammunition, as well as canned goods and toilet paper.

The online ammunition retailer, Ammo.com, reported that sales were reportedly up almost 70 percent between February 23rd and March 4th, while one gun shop owner in Smyrna, Georgia said he’s moving five-times more ammunition than normal. A store in Meridian, Idaho even started putting limits on ammo sales and told prospective buyers they couldn’t purchase more than two handguns per day, or more than one AR- or AK-platform rifle per day.

While it’s possible, if not likely, that the events of the past week — a plunging stock market, mass event cancellations and photos of empty grocery store shelves — have contributed to a new sales spike, gun sales and background checks were reportedly up this year already. There were 5.5 million background checks conducted in January and February, per the FBI, and while gun sales tend to rise in election years, the 350,000 guns sold so far in 2020 is far ahead of the tally at this point back in 2016.

“Worst day on the stock market since 1987 and shelves getting bare apparently have got everyone’s attention,” said Ed Turner, owner of Ed’s Public Safety in Stockbridge, Georgia. “I’ve never seen it like this… This is self-preservation. This is panic. This is ‘I won’t be able to protect my family from the hordes and the walking dead.'”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.