‘Growing Up Buttafuoco’ Looks at Tabloid Obsession with ‘Long Island Lolita’: Watch Exclusive Trailer

In 1992, 17-year-old Amy Fisher rang the doorbell to the home of her married lover, Joey Buttafuocu. When his wife Mary Jo opened the door, Fisher shot her. Mary Jo lived, and the media proceeded to eat the story whole — dubbing Fisher the Long Island Lolita, and creating one of the most enduring tabloid stories of all time.

Nearly three decades later, it’s back on the magazine shows, with 20/20 returning to the story — only this time, they’re looking at it from the point of view of the Buttafuoco’s daughter, Jessie, who was only nine years old when her mother was shot and her family was launched onto the national stage. In this exclusive trailer for the new special, Growing up Buttafuoco — which premieres Friday night, November 8th, at 9 p.m. — see all three members of the family — as well as talk-show host Maury Povich — reflect on what happened in the aftermath of the shooting.

“After Amy was sentenced, I was ready to get back to my normal life,” Jessie says in the clip. “But the world had other plans.” Mary Jo remembers being hounded by the press, and Joey appears on camera to talk about the offers that came in for his side of the story. Povich discusses the role he and other daytime talk-show hosts played in the scandal, as well. “There had to be seven or eight daytime talk shows,” he explains. “We all coexisted because there was enough of an audience — yet at the same time, we were very competitive.”