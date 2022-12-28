Greta Thunberg Doesn’t Care About Andrew Tate’s Cars — But Has an Idea of What They’re Overcompensating For

Andrew Tate’s Twitter account was reinstated in late November after Elon Musk lifted a five-year ban put in place largely due to the kickboxer-turned-internet personality’s excessive and often violent misogyny. Most recently, he’s used his return to the platform to taunt climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his 33 cars and their “enormous emissions” to the 19-year-old who, to his surprise, couldn’t care less.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Tate wrote to Thunberg. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she responded, his ego likely soaring before crashing down at the unsparing takedown that followed in the second half of the tweet: “Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Unable to fathom that Thunberg not only doesn’t find his collection of expensive cars fascinating but also has zero interest in engaging in conversation with him in any capacity beyond calling out his SDE, the only response Tate was able to come up with was a question of disbelief: “How dare you?!”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

There’s something to be said here about starting things that you can’t finish. Thunberg is currently heading into the 228th week of a climate strike she started in 2018 at the age of 15. Meanwhile, Tate couldn’t manage to keep his head afloat during a three-tweet Twitter exchange that he started himself, completely unprovoked.

Tate’s five-year suspension from Twitter clearly didn’t make anyone’s heart grow fonder in his absence. Maybe he’ll have better luck on getalife.com.