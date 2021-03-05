Golden State Killer Investigator Joins ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Reboot

America’s busiest retired detective, Paul Holes, is joining the reboot of America’s Most Wanted, a new season of which is premiering on Fox on March 15th. Holes will be joining host, journalist Elizabeth Vargas, as an official expert.

“I’m excited to be part of the iconic America’s Most Wanted family and to continue to contribute in any way, utilizing my own experience and expertise to help the AMW team catch criminals who are evading justice,” Holes tells Rolling Stone.

Holes made his name hunting the infamous Golden State Killer through the Nineties and ’00s, a serial rapist and murderer suspected of committing at least 12 murders, 50 rapes, and 100 burglaries in California between 1974 and 1986. Retired cop Joseph DeAngelo was arrested in 2018 on the strength of DNA evidence found using databases established for genealogical research, and, in 2020, was handed down 11 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 kidnapping-related charges.

Holes retired in 2018 shortly before DeAngelo’s arrest and, due to the case — and his inclusion in Michelle McNamara’s true-crime account of her search for the GSK, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and its subsequent docuseries adaptation — has been in high demand. He’s since teamed up with journalist Billy Jensen for a cold case podcast, The Murder Squad, and helped launch a true crime recreation app, CrimeDoor.

America’s Most Wanted initially launched in 1988 and has been on and off the air in the ensuing decades. March 15th marks the program’s return to Fox.