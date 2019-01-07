Golden Globes 2019: Watch Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh’s Clever Monologue

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh opened the 2019 Golden Globes with a delightful monologue that managed to both celebrate and lightly singe the assembled nominees.

The duo kicked off the festivities with what they advertised as a classic Hollywood roast, though their tactics were a far cry from the scorched-earth approach taken by previous hosts like Ricky Gervais. Instead, Oh and Samberg dished out “sick burns” like, “Hey Bradley Cooper — you’re hot” and “Michael B. Jordan, more like Michael be buff AF — you a snack, Michael!”

Despite the front-handed compliments, Oh and Samberg were able to slip in an array of clever barbs later in the monologue. The duo deftly regurgitated Lady Gaga’s oft-repeated “100 people in a room” anecdote about how she landed her role in A Star Is Born, and while discussing Crazy Rich Asians, Oh quipped that the movie was “the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost In the Shell and Aloha,” films whose supposedly Asian leads were played by white women. (Following the crack, an audible “I’m sorry” – possibly the voice of Aloha star Emma Stone – came from the crowd.)

Samberg and Oh also addressed Hollywood’s continued efforts to improve diversity and tell a wider range of stories. Towards the end of the monologue, Samberg noted that many of the 2019 Golden Globe-nominated shows and films succeeded because they resonated not just with audiences Hollywood has traditionally ignored, but audiences everywhere. After Samberg finished, however, Oh deadpanned, “Wow, Andy, can I just say, you just read all of my lines off the teleprompter.”

Bit aside, Oh closed out the monologue with a short but earnest speech about why she agreed to host the awards show: “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change. I’m not fooling, next year could be different; it probably will be. But right now, this moment is real.”