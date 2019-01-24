Private Investigator Explores Police Corruption in New Podcast ‘Conviction’

A private investigator delves into a shocking case of police brutality and wrongful imprisonment in the new true-crime podcast, Conviction. Reporter Saki Knafo will host the show, with all seven episodes of its first season set to arrive February 4th.

Season One of Conviction will center around the case of Pedro Hernandez, a teenager who was picked up as a suspect in a Bronx shooting and spent over a year on Rikers Island awaiting trial. Hernandez’s story ends up leading Knafo to two distinct characters, a former cop-turned-private investigator named Manny Gomez and and a New York Police Department detective named David Terrell.

The series is a collaboration between Gimlet media and The New York Times, which published a feature on Gomez that appeared online this week.

According to a press release, Gomez has made it his mission to help families and communities who “face harassment, discrimination and violence at the hands of police,” though this hardboiled PI is also driven by a desire for revenge. Terrell, meanwhile, is a Bronx cop who has made hundreds of arrests, but he’s also been accused of arresting people for crimes they didn’t commit.

The trailer for Conviction offers a quick portrait of Gomez, who describes himself as “a punisher for the wicked… a bringer of justice for the good.” Elsewhere in the clip, Gomez describes the magnitude of the case, saying, “I knew it was big when I got involved, but I didn’t realize it was gonna be a nightmare, a gargantuan nightmare that is effecting an entire community, an entire police precinct.”