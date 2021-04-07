Creators of ‘Host’ Horror Film Are Teasing a Live-Action, Real-Time Horror Game

If you’re one of the many who contributed to Host‘s perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, you’ll be pleased (terrified?) to hear that the crew behind the pandemic horror smash are releasing a real-time, live-action horror gamed called Ghosts.

Although Host director Rob Savage is not involved, the game was written and directed by one of the film’s writers, Jed Shepard, and stars Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova, and Caroline Ward. The actresses appeared in a new teaser for the game, which also features creature design by Trevor Henderson and fabrication by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Per a Kickstarter, the gamer will “play” a TV producer for a show called Ghosts, which features a group of ghosthunters exploring various haunted locations. The game will be available on all the usual platforms (Nintendo Switch, Playstation, PC, and Mac), but it will only be playable at 10 p.m. in time zones around the world; if you turn the game off before it’s over, the characters will immediately die. Also, there’s apparently something called “The Long Lady” that just sounds terrifying. Ghosts will be released via Limited Run Games and Visible Games in February 2022.

Host premiered via Shudder last summer, becoming a surprise hit on the platform. The found footage film follows a group of friends as they host a Zoom seance — which quickly goes off the rails.