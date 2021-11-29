 Ghislaine Maxwell: Opening Statements Offer Glimpse Into Trial - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Mariah Carey's New Liqueur Brand Is Actually a Tribute to Her Heritage
Home Culture Culture News

School Girl Outfits and Underage Accusers: Opening Statements Offer Glimpse Into Ghislaine Maxwell Sex-Trafficking Trial

Prosecution argued that “she was setting young girls up to be molested by a predator,” while the defense said she was being blamed for the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein

By
Andrea Marks

Research Editor

Andrea Marks's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE — Ghislaine Maxwell, founder of the TerraMar Project, attends a press conference on the Issue of Oceans in Sustainable Development Goals, at United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013. Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds before dying a mysterious death. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing teenage girls. Now, after a life of both scandal and luxury, Maxwell's next act will be decided by a U.S. trial.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)

Rick Bajornas/AP

On Monday morning, crowds lined up by the dozens in front of the Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse for New York’s Southern District in Downtown Manhattan, eager to witness the beginning of one of the most anticipated trials of the year. Ghislaine Maxwell, former romantic partner, employee, and alleged procurer for the late, disgraced financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, stands accused of helping him sexually groom underage girls — charges that could net her up to 80 years in prison. Attendees included members of the public, journalists, and some accusers of Epstein.

Federal Judge Alison Nathan, speaking from behind a mask and plexiglass barrier, presided over the proceedings. Opening arguments started around 2 p.m. withAssistant U.S. Attorney Lara Elizabeth Pomerantz presenting the prosecution’s case, which is poised to hinge largely on testimony by four victims who accuse Maxwell of grooming them for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004, when some were minors. “I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane,” she said, before going into the details of one of the three Jane Does expected to testify during the trial. Pomerantz described Maxwell approaching Jane with Epstein at a summer arts camp where Jane was just 14 years old at the time. The pair befriended Jane before abusing her, prosecution claimed, a pattern the State says they repeated with all their alleged victims. 

Related Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex-Trafficking Trial Is Starting. Here's What We'll Find Out
Jeffrey Epstein Denied Wanting to Kill Himself Days Before Killing Himself

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs

Pomerantz said Maxwell played an essential role in abusing young girls, saying Maxwell “manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused,” and describing her as Epstein’s “closest associate and second in command” and the tow of them as “partners in crime.” Maxwell lent Epstein’s patterns of abuse a “cover of respectability,” because she was an adult woman, Pomerantz argued. Epstein and Ghislaine took girls shopping and to the movies, she said, before introducing sexual topics in conversation and then asking the girls to massage Epstein, an enticement Pomerantz described as an “excuse,” a “cover,” and a “ruse” to get young girls to touch Epstein, after which he would touch them sexually or even have intercourse with them. Pomerantz said Maxwell was motivated to satiate Epstein’s sexual desires in order to maintain the lavish lifestyle she lived with him. Maxwell and Epstein later devised a “pyramid scheme of abuse,” Pomerantz continued, whereby they asked victims to recruit other young girls for so-called massages, paying them a finders fee for supplying new abuse victims. And Maxwell, Pomerantz said, was unrepentant. “She knew exactly what she was doing,” she said. “She was dangerous; she was setting young girls up to be molested by a predator.“

Pomerantz said jurors would hear from victims and their relatives in the coming trial, along with testimony from former employees of Epstein including pilots of his private plane and staff from his palm beach residence on the “culture of silence” Maxwell cultivated while managing the property. Law enforcement witnesses will share details from their searches of Epstein’s properties in Florida and New York, and the jury will see evidence recovered including massage tables and a schoolgirl outfit. Pomerantz added that flight logs and FedEx records of gifts delivered, among other documents, will corroborate witnesses’ testimony.

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim spoke for the defense saying Maxwell was being blamed unfairly for Epstein’s crimes. “Ever since Eve was accused of tempting Adam with the apple, women have been blamed for Men’s bad behavior,” she said. She adamantly characterized Maxwell as a “scapegoat,” and a “convenient stand-in” for Epstein since his death, both terms which the prosecution objected to but was overruled.

Sternheim continued, calling into question the reliability of the testimony the jury would hear. She said that the court would hear from accusers who would share memories from more than a quarter century ago. Those memories, she argued, had faded over time, been corrupted by the media, and influenced by the desire for money. (The defense plans to call a false memory expert as a witness.) She noted that each accuser testifying has received money from a fund Epstein’s estate set up to compensate his alleged victims. 

She described herself and the rest of Maxwell’s defense team as “proud” to represent her, noting that she has many good qualities the jury hasn’t heard yet and that her client has been unfairly pigeonholed as “the rich girl” and socialite. “She’s well-educated, well-traveled, a graduate of Oxford,” who can “pilot a helicopter” and speaks several languages, Sternheim said. She told the jury they’d been cautioned not to be biased against affluence and opulence, adding that it is not a crime to come from a rich and privileged background. She also painted Maxwell as a victim of Epstein’s manipulations, saying he compartmentalized what he shared with her about his life.

During the first half of the day, Judge Nathan had finalized a diverse group of 12 jurors and six alternates. For the last two weeks, 231 =potential jurors were paraded in front of prosecution and defense after being narrowed down from more than 600 using a written questionnaire. One question that kept surfacing was that of exposure to the case — defense clearly worried that she was already guilty in the eyes of many onlookers, and sought to find jurors who could be deemed impartial. 

So far, the arguments we’ve seen in court mirror what was expected, based on pre-trial filings:  the defense will argue that Maxwell is being tried as a proxy for her former lover, Epstein, and his crimes, rather than her own. They will call into question the reliability of the accusers, and question whether a third party can participate in “grooming” an individual for sexual assault. For its part, the prosecution indicated that they will argue Epstein had two additional co-conspirators besides Maxwell, though this did not come up during opening statements.

The question remains whether Maxwell will take the stand in her own defense, a move that would expose her to cross-examination by prosecutors but gives the defendant — a woman known for her charisma and confidence — the chance to tell the story her way.

Immediately after the arguments concluded, prosecution called their first witness. The trial is expected to last six weeks.

In This Article: Ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, sex trafficking, trial

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.