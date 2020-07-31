Unsealed Court Documents Detail Sex-Trafficking Allegations Against Ghislaine Maxwell

On Thursday night, a 2,000-page trove of documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and alleged procurer, was unsealed. While many of the accusations within the 2,000 pages were already widely reported, the unsealed documents — containing depositions, email correspondence, police reports and more — paint a fuller, more frightening picture of the alleged sex trafficking operation orchestrated by Maxwell and Epstein.

The court documents had been subject to a years-long battle, with Maxwell’s lawyers attempting to block them, arguing that they would prevent her from receiving a fair trial. Thursday night, however, Judge Loretta Preska rejected the request.

The documents stem from a now-settled 2015 civil lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, and Maxwell. Giuffre alleges that Maxwell and Epstein trafficked her at the age of 15 and pimped her out to notable men around the world, including Prince Andrew, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Prince Andrew and Dershowitz have denied all charges. In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Richardson previously said: “These allegations and inferences are completely false…. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”

“My whole life revolved around just pleasing these men and keeping Ghislaine and Jeffrey happy,” says Giuffre in the unsealed court documents. “Their whole entire lives revolved around sex.”

In July, Maxwell was arrested and charged with six criminal counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity. The indictment alleges she groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with her and Epstein. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and has denied all of the allegations against her. Representatives for Maxwell did not return a request for comment at press time. (In the past, she has denied all allegations.)

Here’s what we’ve learned from the court filings.

Over the course of the documents, the words “Donald Trump” and “good friend” appear five times together to describe his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. While the mogul-turned-president is mentioned 14 times throughout the unredacted portion of the unsealed documents, Giuffre — who came to Epstein and Maxwell’s attention as an employee at Mar-A-Lago — admitted she never witnessed or heard of Trump in connection with any wrongdoing related to Epstein. “[Trump] didn’t partake in any sex with any of us but he flirted with me. He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘You’ve got the life,’” Giuffre said in a deposition. (She later denied Trump had flirted with her.)

Giuffre alleges Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s island. Although Bill Clinton has denied allegations that he ever visited Little St. James, Epstein’s private island, Giuffre disputes this, saying in the unsealed court documents that Epstein once bragged about Clinton “ow[ing him] a favor.” “I didn’t know if he was serious,” Giuffre said. (She does not allege witnessing any wrongdoing on Clinton’s part.)

Giuffre also alleges Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, and Al Gore flew on Epstein’s private plane. However, none of these celebrities are accused of wrongdoing.

Epstein and Maxwell allegedly had “constant” orgies at his island in the Caribbean, Little St. James. Guiffre claimed some of the young women involved in these orgies were as young as 15. “There’s a lot of girls that were involved. We weren’t on a first-name basis with each other. I wouldn’t be able to give you lists of names of girls. It was continuous,” she said.

Epstein and Maxwell communicated until much more recently than Maxwell previously claimed. Maxwell has previously asserted that it had been more than 10 years since she had spoken with Epstein, but emails in the unsealed court records dispute this. In one email from 2015, Epstein urged Maxwell to “go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict” and “go to parties.” “You have done nothing wrong and I would urge you to start acting like it,” he said in the email.

Epstein’s house manager often had to clean up sex toys after his massages. According to the court records, Epstein’s house manager, Juan Alessi, would have to clean vibrators and sex toys, including a “long rubber penis,” while cleaning up after a massage of Epstein or Maxwell. He also testified that he saw “over 100” females come to the house to give Epstein massages over a 10-year period.

Epstein told an alleged victim that he “needed” to have three orgasms a day. In her testimony, Johanna Sjoberg, a young woman who was hired by Epstein ostensibly to answer phones, alleged that Prince Andrew groped her at Epstein;’s New York mansion in 2001. She also alleged that Epstein once told her he needed so many massages because he needed to have three orgasms a day. “He explained to me that, in his opinion, he needed to have three orgasms a day. It was biological, like eating,” she testified.

The court documents provide some insight into Maxwell and Epstein’s twisted relationship. In a sample of a book Giuffre was shopping about her experiences, she details Maxwell and Epstein’s bizarre dynamic: although she alleges the two regularly engaged in group sex with her, “They rarely kissed and never held hands or even slept in the same bed,” she said. “It was more like a sexual arrangement between the two of them. She brings in the girls for his peculiar taste and he supplies the lavish lifestyle she was accustomed to before her family lost all of its fortunes,” referring to the decline of Maxwell’s father Robert, a disgraced media mogul who died under mysterious circumstances in 1991. Later, she describes asking Maxwell why she agreed to procure young girls for Epstein, to which Maxwell allegedly responded, “it takes the pressure off me having to [satisfy Epstein].”