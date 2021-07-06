Ghislaine Maxwell Is Subject of New True-Crime Podcast From Audible

Audible, Inc. has announced a new true-crime podcast series, Chasing Ghislaine, which will investigate the decades-long saga of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hosted by journalist and New York Times bestselling author Vicky Ward, Chasing Ghislaine will premiere July 15th and conclude just before Maxwell’s trial for her alleged involvement with Epstein is expected to commence in the fall of 2021.

Ward, who profiled Epstein for Vanity Fair in 2003, said in a statement: “For nineteen years I’ve reported on the twisted Jeffrey Epstein. I had his words on my computer and in my head since 2002, but only after his death was I able to report further to make sense of it all: of his web of protectors, of the role of Ghislaine, and of how, precisely, he wielded his monstrous power. You’ll hear this — and my personal journey with him and Ghislaine — in my Audible Original podcast Chasing Ghislaine.”

Chasing Ghislaine will feature never-before-heard interviews that will shed light on Maxwell’s mysterious role as the alleged procurer of young girls and women for Epstein. Ward will also dive into how she herself was manipulated by Epstein while she was reporting on him, and how he and Maxwell may have used those tactics against others.

Chasing Ghislaine is Audible’s second collaboration with bestselling author and producer James Patterson, following the scripted podcast series The Coldest Case starring Aaron Paul.