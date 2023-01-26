Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency, Activates 1,000 National Guard Troops

A state of emergency has been declared in Georgia due to civil unrest in Atlanta following the police killing of an environmental activist.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the declaration Thursday, which calls for the arrival of 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to “subdue riot and unlawful assembly” through Feb. 9, after activists threw rocks and set off fireworks at the Atlanta Police Foundation this week.

The National Guard’s arrival “may be necessary to avert the threatened danger and to maintain peace and good order in the particular circumstances,” read Kemp’s declaration.

The protests led to at least three businesses damaged by rocks and bricks, two police cars set on fire, and protestors arrested after allegedly being spotted with explosions, according to local reports.

The protests were prompted by the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran – who went by the name Tortuguita — who was helping lead protests against the planned creation of a police training complex dubbed “Cop City” in a 300-acre forest of the city, according to Washington Post. The proposed Public Safety Training Center is set to cost $90 million, including $30 million from the city government, the report states, and has faced strong opposition from both environmental activists and those against the expansion of police.

The George Bureau of Investigation states that Tortuguita was killed after they allegedly shot and wounded a state trooper in the chest, though activists question the official version of events, reports say.

Tortuguita was a beloved activist who helped build community gardens to feed homeless people, and often attended protests to support the Black Lives Matter movement, the Post reported. Their supporters claim that they were unjustly killed, and are seeking an independent investigation. However, a source told the Post that Tortuguita “harbored harsh attitudes toward police and owned a gun.”

The uproar also comes as the state has been implementing a new “domestic terrorism” crime charge that can be used against protestors who “disable or destroy” infrastructure, “intimidate” civilians or “affect the conduct of the government,” per the Post. Trending Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement Jeremy Renner Crushed Under Snowplow in Attempt to Save Nephew, Incident Report Reveals How ‘Overwatch’ Spawned the World's Hottest Video Game Porn Michael B. Jordan's ‘Creed’ Reflexes Leave a Cast Member With a Broken Nose in ‘SNL’ Promo

Activists have expressed their disapproval of the law due to its broadness and its heavy penalty of 35 years behind bars.

The unrest also comes as five Memphis cops were charged with second-degree murder and other crimes for the death of a Black man named Tyre Nichols. Atlanta has been at the center of many protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd. Nichols’ and Tortuguita’s death add to a growing civil unrest in the state. Kemp also referred to his previous state of emergency declarations surrounding Floyd on Thursday.