Georgia Dem Lucy McBath Salutes Late Son, Gun Violence Victims in Post-Election Tweet

Lucy McBath – the gun control activist recently elected to represent Georgia’s sixth congressional district – tweeted a salute to her late son, Jordan Davis, who was killed in a 2012 shooting. “Never thought I would be here,” the Democrat wrote on Monday, along with a picture of herself behind her congressional desk. “This is for you, Jordan. And for every single family impacted by gun violence in this country – let’s get to work. #GA06.”

A white man named Michael David Dunn shot and killed 17-year-old Davis in November 2012; the murder took place at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida following an argument in which Dunn demanded the teenager turn down the music in his car. (Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder.) That tragedy inspired McBath to join the “Mothers of the Movement,” a group of women whose African-American children have died as the result of police or gun violence.

McBath won the 2018 midterm election over veteran Republican Karen Handel. In a statement declaring her victory, she addressed her son’s murder and her mission to end gun violence.

“Six years ago I went from a Marietta mom to a mother on a mission. After my son was lost to gun violence, I stood up and started demanding more,” she said. “After Parkland, I was compelled to enter this race for Congress to provide leadership that would be about the business of putting lives over profit. I vow to make that my top priority.”