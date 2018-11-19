Rolling Stone
Georgia Dem Lucy McBath Salutes Late Son, Gun Violence Victims in Post-Election Tweet

“This is for you, Jordan. And for every single family impacted by gun violence in this country – let’s get to work,” Congresswoman McBath wrote

Lucy McBath, 2018

Congressional candidate in Georgia's 6th District Lucy McBath speaks onstage during Vanity Fair's Founders Fair at Spring Studios on April 12, 2018 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Lucy McBath – the gun control activist recently elected to represent Georgia’s sixth congressional district tweeted a salute to her late son, Jordan Davis, who was killed in a 2012 shooting. “Never thought I would be here,” the Democrat wrote on Monday, along with a picture of herself behind her congressional desk. “This is for you, Jordan. And for every single family impacted by gun violence in this country – let’s get to work. #GA06.”

A white man named Michael David Dunn shot and killed 17-year-old Davis in November 2012; the murder took place at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida following an argument in which Dunn demanded the teenager turn down the music in his car. (Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder.) That tragedy inspired McBath to join the “Mothers of the Movement,” a group of women whose African-American children have died as the result of police or gun violence.

McBath won the 2018 midterm election over veteran Republican Karen Handel. In a statement declaring her victory, she addressed her son’s murder and her mission to end gun violence.

“Six years ago I went from a Marietta mom to a mother on a mission. After my son was lost to gun violence, I stood up and started demanding more,” she said. “After Parkland, I was compelled to enter this race for Congress to provide leadership that would be about the business of putting lives over profit. I vow to make that my top priority.”

In This Article: Jordan Davis, Lucy McBath

