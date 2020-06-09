George Floyd’s Funeral Service in Houston Streams Live Tuesday

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has erupted in protests across the country, unleashing demonstrations against police brutality in all 50 states and in several cities internationally.

In addition to the protests and calls for police reform, the public has honored Floyd in memorial services taking place in Brooklyn; in Raeford, North Carolina, near Floyd’s birthplace; and in Minneapolis, where the Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy.

On Tuesday, following a public viewing in Floyd’s former hometown of Houston, a funeral service will be held at the city’s Fountain of Praise Church. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Reverand Al Sharpton, Floyd attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, Ludacris, Representative Al Green and Bishop James Dixon are among the guests slated to attend the funeral. Joe Biden will be delivering a taped message, and Sharpton is once again expected to deliver a eulogy. Although the ceremony itself is private and limited to 500 in-person attendees, it will be streaming live to the public at 12:00 p.m. ET.

“We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed,” Fountain of Praise co-pastor Mia K. Wright told CNN. “And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name.”

Following the ceremony, Floyd will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.