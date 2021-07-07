Teen Who Filmed George Floyd Murder Says Innocent Bystander Uncle Killed in Police Chase

Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the police killing of George Floyd, announced that her uncle was killed during a car crash involving the Minneapolis police and a robbery suspect. Frazier claimed that Leneal Lamont Frazier was not involved in the chase, but an innocent bystander.

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now. I’m so hurt. Nothing feels real,” Frazier wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “I woke up to the most horrible news. … Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police! … Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss…today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness.”

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment, but police spokesman John Elder previously confirmed to the Star Tribune that a crash involving three vehicles occurred early Tuesday morning while police were attempting to catch a driver in a stolen vehicle that was allegedly taken during a carjacking and linked to several robberies. During the chase, a police car collided with Lamont Frazier’s vehicle. Frazier was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he later died. The police officer was taken to the hospital but was released. The suspect is reportedly still at large.

Per the Tribune, Minnesota State Patrol and the Minneapolis Police Department will be investigating the crash, including whether the police car had its emergency lights and siren activated and who had the right of way.

“We went to the spot he was killed at and put beautiful flowers and candles, but even that’s not enough to bring him back,” Frazier wrote. “[Police] took an innocent life trying to catch someone else… I don’t know how to feel…” She included a link to a GoFundMe to cover her uncle’s funeral expenses.

Frazier was recently awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Special Citations and Awards for recording the 2020 police killing of Floyd, which set off anti-police brutality protests across the world.