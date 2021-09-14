 George Floyd Civil Rights Case: Former Officers Plead Not Guilty - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Marvel's 'What If...?' Teaser Gives a Glimpse of All the Heroes
Home Culture Culture News

Former Officers Plead Not Guilty in George Floyd Civil Rights Case

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Keung, and Tou Thao indicted by federal grand jury in May

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)

[L-r] Former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/AP

Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights were arraigned in federal court and pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, as the Associated Press reports.

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Keung and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury in for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. In April, Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and manslaughter; he was sentenced to a 22.5 year prison sentence in June. Chauvin pressed his knee on the black, unarmed father of five’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes on May 25th, 2020. The other three officers face trial on aiding and abetting counts in March 2022.

At Tuesday’s hearing, all four former officers pleaded not guilty. The judge is also set to hear arguments over several pretrial motions on Tuesday.

The federal indictment alleges Chauvin violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer, while Thao and Keung are charged for not intervening to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck. All four former officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to provide Floyd with medical care.

When the officers arrested Floyd, Chauvin pressed his weight into Floyd’s neck while holding him face down on the pavement, which deprived Floyd of oxygen, as prosecutors argued during Chauvin’s murder trial. Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. Keung and Lane assisted in restraining Floyd and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court via NBC News. Thao kept bystanders at bay, preventing them from helping Floyd. Floyd’s murder sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism.

This is a developing story

In This Article: 2020 protests, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Police Brutality

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.