 Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology for Verbal Attack
Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology After Verbal Attack Over Kobe Bryant

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King says

Gayle King & Snoop Dogg

Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg’s apology after the rapper lashed out at the CBS host when she brought up Kobe Bryant's rape allegations.

Ron Adar/Shutterstock, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg’s apology after the rapper lashed out at the CBS host when she brought up the rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant in an interview.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King said Friday in a statement (via The Associated Press) following Snoop Dogg’s social media apology the day before.“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

During an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie soon after Bryant’s January 26th death, the CBS This Morning host asked whether Bryant’s legacy was “complicated” by the 2003 rape allegations against the Los Angeles Lakers star.

The question drew a firestorm of criticism (and, also, reportedly, death threats) against King, with Snoop Dogg among the most vocal in attacking King’s line of questioning so soon after Bryant’s death.

In his initial Instagram salvo at King, Snoop Dogg threatened, “Back off, bitch, before we come get you.” However, the rapper later apologized when his own remarks came under fire.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right,” Snoop Dogg said. “When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.” The rapper admitted he acted “in a derogatory manner based on emotions” and that he “overreacted.”

“I was raised way better than that,” he added. “So, I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used.”

