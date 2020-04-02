 FDA Makes It Easier for Gay Men to Donate Blood During COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next With Rappers Stuck at Home, the Hip-Hop Features Market Is Booming: 'Everybody's Offering Discounts' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

FDA Makes It Easier for Gay Men to Donate Blood During COVID-19 — But Won’t Lift the Ban

With a caveat

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
FDA Makes it Easier for Gay Men to Donate Blood During COVID-19 — But Won't Lift the Ban

Shutterstock / Belish

For years, men who have sex with men have protested against FDA guidelines preventing them from donating blood, arguing that the policy is discriminatory. In the midst of a blood shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the FDA has issued a reversal of the policy — sort of.

On Thursday, the FDA issued revised guidelines recommending a three-month deferral before gay men donate blood, as opposed to the yearlong ban that had previously been in effect. This deferral also applies to sex workers, former drug users, and people who have recently gotten tattoos and piercings, who had also previously been asked to wait a year before giving blood.

The United States is currently undergoing a grave blood shortage, thanks in large part to social-distancing measures discouraging people from traveling to centers to give blood. Last month, the American Red Cross announced that nearly 2,700 blood drives had been canceled in the wake of the pandemic.

The blood and plasma shortages are particularly concerning in light of the need for plasma donated from COVID-19 survivors. This is required for plasma-derived therapy, a procedure in which doctors test the plasma of those who have recovered from the virus for antibodies, which can then be injected into sick patients.

In the context of this shortage, many policy makers and LGBTQ activists had vocally protested the FDA guidelines, arguing that they are a vestige of the panic over the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s and that such policies prevent patients from receiving lifesaving treatments. “I have numerous gay male colleagues who have contracted #COVID19 and are now recovered,” Dara Kass, an emergency room physician in New York City, tweeted. “It is criminal not to let them donate blood and plasma to patients who are dying.”

Revising FDA guidelines is welcome news to some LGBTQ activists, but many feel it does not go far enough under the current dire circumstances. “This victory … remains imperfect,” a GLAAD petition that has garnered more than 24,000 signatures reads. “We’ll keep pushing for the ban to be lifted entirely.”

In This Article: blood donation, coronavirus, covid-19, fda, gay men, LGBTQ

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.