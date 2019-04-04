9 New ‘Game of Thrones Collaborations’ Launching for the Final Season

Some of the biggest lifestyle brands in the world are jumping on the Game of Thrones bandwagon this spring, hoping to capitalize on the fandom and popularity of the HBO hit, as it enters its eighth and final season.

From sneakers to spirits, these officially-licensed collaborations extend the characters and colors of the show beyond the screen and onto store shelves. While sites like ThinkGeek have carried official GoT merch for years, these new brands span fashion, beauty, and food and beverage. The retailers are no doubt hoping for a surge in sales, as interest in the show ramps up before its premiere date.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14th on HBO and Amazon is currently offering a seven-day free trial to HBO to let you stream all seven previous seasons for free. Catch up on the action and storylines before the premiere, then take a peek at these nine new collabs that give both fans and casual followers alike a chance to own a piece of the throne.

1. Adidas

Adidas has had no shortage of buzz for its best-selling Ultraboost sneaker with celebrity fans that include everyone from Justin Bieber to David Beckham. The shoe was also said to have inspired Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Boost silhouette, which has become a must-have for both sneaker collectors and casual fans alike.

But Adidas’ latest collaboration nixes West in favor of Westeros, updating the Ultraboost with prints, colors, and textures that represent some of the most popular houses, heroes, and villains from Game of Thrones. Each pair features a GoT sigil on the tongue and accompanying faction’s motto on the heel tag. The colorways are also inspired by the house crests and motifs. The House Targaryen shoe, for example, features a black and scarlett design, reminiscent of the three-headed fire-breathing dragon. The White Walker sneaker, meantime, is appropriately decked out in a stark white, black, and icy blue.

The collaboration features six limited-edition models in all and most were sold out upon launch, though we’ve spotted a number of pairs still available on the re-sale site, StockX (see availability here). Each pair of sneakers retails for $180 and is designed to be unisex.

2. John Varvatos

Menswear powerhouse John Varvatos is channeling his rugged, rock and roll aesthetic into a new collaboration inspired by the landscapes and characters from Game of Thrones. The limited-edition collection features 11 pieces rendered in gritty, muted earth tones reminiscent of the barren landscape of Westeros. The warmth is channeled through fine details, like hand-dyed fabrics, rich prints, and lush textures.

Prices range from $98 for a graphic tee (featuring House sigils) to $2,698 for the piece de resistance — a hand-burnished and distressed leather jacket inspired by the stark landscape of Winterfell. Made from 100% sheepskin, the jacket’s interior lining is printed with an illustration of the Iron Throne. Each piece in the collection is finished with an exclusive GOT x JV collaboration tag.

“From the very first episode, I have been inspired by the incredible costumes in ‘Game of Thrones,'” Varvatos said in a statement. “To have this opportunity to collaborate is a dream come true.”

Sizes in the Game of Thrones x John Varvatos collection range from S to XXL, with pants running from (European) sizes 46 to 54. You can shop the collection online at johnvarvatos.com.

3. Johnnie Walker

The White Walkers meet Johnnie Walker in this exclusive spirits collaboration between “Game of Thrones” and the legendary whiskey brand. This limited-edition Scotch whisky is inspired by the cold white mist that covers the Far North and is designed to be enjoyed over ice. The unique frosted bottle sleeve also reveals a hidden design when it’s placed in ice or chilled.

The Johnnie Walker White Walker Blended Scotch Whisky features notes of vanilla, red fruits, and orchard fruits, making for a nuanced and well-blended drinking experience. Another neat touch: the 41.7% ABV is a nod to the seven kingdoms and their one true throne. The 750 ml bottle retails for $65 and is available online at ReserveBar.com.

4. Urban Decay

Makeup brand Urban Decay hasn’t said much about their new partnership with HBO, which launches this week. According to a brief note on the Urban Decay website, the collection is “inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this collection will let you create looks inspired by House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers.”

Beauty editors have speculated that the release will be a makeup palette of some sort, similar to Urban Decay’s popular “Naked Palette” (likely re-imagined with shades inspired by characters like Carice van Houten’s Melisandre and Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen). Find out more about the beauty collaboration at UrbanDecay.com.

5. OREO

OREO announced a special edition Game of Thrones cookie this week (yes, really), that features four GoT motifs printed on the cookie (replacing the familiar OREO lettering). The four embossed images highlight the Great Houses still battling for the Iron Throne and the enemy White Walkers beyond the wall. The OREO Game of Thrones cookies will be available April 8 nationwide through Target.com and wherever OREO is sold.

6. Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew has tapped everyone from NBA all-star Joel Emblid and The Chainsmokers to former UFC champ Holly Holm for a new video that mashes up Game of Thrones‘ iconic theme song with a new verse from Migos. Other performers include NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., basketball star Marvin Bagley III, and professional skater, Chris Colbourn.

The campaign is accompanied by the launch of an unbranded, stark white can (“A Can Has No Name”) that will be given away through the beverage brand’s social media channels. The canspecial edition MTN DEW can is inspired by Arya Stark and her training with the Faceless Men of Braavos. What we like: the cans appear brandless, but once chilled for a few minutes in the fridge, they reveal Arya’s iconic kill list, which Mountain Dew calls “a tribute to those killed and a glance at her remaining targets for the final season.”

7. Game of Thrones Show at the Fountains of Bellagio

HBO has teamed up with MGM Resorts on an immersive GoT-themed production at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. The new music and waterworks show, produced in collaboration with LA-based WET Design (the fountain’s original designers), takes the blockbuster series from screen to spouts, with a four-minute long show that combines lights, pyrotechnics and theater-sized projections with more than 800 fountains to create a unique and dynamic visual experience.

Producers worked with Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi to design a custom score that incorporates the show’s theme song and soundtrack, with memorable images and motifs from the series. Through a series of special effects, Lake Bellagio is set ablaze and then turned to “ice,” while dragons soar through the crashing waves, and illuminated water jets reveal the outline of the crown and Iron Throne, projected against a wall of water. The show runs twice nightly at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through April 13, leading up to the series finale premiere on April 14.

8. Game of Thrones Wine

Whether they’re raising their glasses to the spoils of victory or toasting to a new alliance, there’s been no shortage of wine being shared over the past seven seasons of Game of Thrones. Capitalizing on this, the show has launched an official wine collection, that features a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir, and a red wine blend.

The Chardonnay is produced in California’s Central Coast and features notes of stone fruit and white blossoms, while the Pinot Noir comes from Oregon, and features rich fruit flavors balanced by “subtle earthiness, and lingering hints of vanilla, spice, and toasted oak.”

The red wine blend comes from Paso Robles, and is a blend of Syrah, Tempranillo, and Petite Sirah. Get a three or six-pack of wine delivered to your door through online wine distributor WineOnSale.com. A three-pack is on sale right now for $57.50, while a six-pack is $115.

9. MeUndies

While not an official HBO collaboration, men’s underwear brand, MeUndies has launched a new dragon print inspired by the flying, fire-breathing dragons on Game of Thrones. The dragon print is available on men’s boxers, briefs, socks, lounge pants and even bralettes and bottoms for women. Purchase: $12+ on MeUndies.com.

This article was republished in part with the permission of Variety. Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn a commission.