Gabby Petito’s Cause of Death Ruled a Homicide by Strangulation

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation, authorities announced during a press conference with Teton County, Wyoming Coroner Dr. Brent Blue Tuesday, October 12th.

Due to Wyoming law, Blue said he was able to provide any details beyond the cause and manner of death, including how he came to his conclusions. “Autopsy findings, photographs and that sort of material is not released by state statute,” he said.

Blue said Petito’s remains have been returned to the mortuary in Jackson, Wyoming and the mortuary is currently figuring out how to return the remains to Petito’s family. He did not offer a specific time or date for Petito’s death, but estimated that she died about three to four weeks before her body was found.

In response to a question from a reporter at KHOL, a community radio station in Jackson Hole, Blue addressed the nationwide media attention Petito’s case has garnered: “Well it was quite the media circus and continues to be,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence. It’s unfortunate that these other deaths don’t get as much coverage as this one. I’m assuming that because the deceased was a blogger that this one received more coverage than others, but there are a lot of both men and women who have lost their lives, who aren’t covered with this kind of media attention.”