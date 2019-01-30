Fred Armisen Blending Original ‘SNL’ Songs, Comedy on North American Tour

Fred Armisen will revive some of his favorite Saturday Night Live musical characters on an upcoming North American comedy tour. The 19-date trek, dubbed “The Many Faces of Fred Armisen,” launches February 4th in Oxford, Mississippi and concludes March 2nd in Chicago, Illinois, followed by a show at the Boston Calling Festival in Boston, Massachusetts on May 24th.

Armisen’s stage personas, premiered during his tenure on SNL from 2002 to 2013, lovingly blur the line between parody and tribute. The eclectic catalog includes Seventies yacht-rock (the Blue Jean Committee), artful Eighties synth-pop (the Fingerlings), hardcore punk (Crisis of Conformity), suave piano pop (Joshua Rainhorn) and Brazilian Bossa nova (Paulinho e Beatriz).

The comedian, drummer and Late Night With Seth Meyers bandleader has a varied musical resumé — including a stint in Chicago punk act Trenchmouth and assorted live/studio guest spots for Les Savy Fav, Blue Man Group, Matthew Sweet and Devo. He’s frequently combined his comedic and musical skill on his sketch show Portlandia and mockumentary series Documentary Now!

Armisen has released several songs under his various SNL guises as stand-alone singles for the label Drag City — including Crisis of Conformity’s “Fist Fight.” He notably debuted that song on the show in a wedding band sketch featuring Bill Hader, Ashton Kutcher and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

Fred Armisen Tour Dates

February 4th – The Lyric Oxford @ Oxford, MS

February 5th – Lyric Theatre @ Birmingham, AL

February 6th – Bijou Theatre @ Knoxville, TN

February 7th – Cat’s Cradle @ Carrboro, NC

February 8th – Lincoln Theatre @ Washington, DC

February 9th – Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY

February 16th – The Vogue Theatre @ Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

February 18th – The Showbox @ Seattle, WA

February 20th – Slowdown @ Omaha, NE

February 21st – Cain’s Ballroom @ Tulsa, OK

February 22nd – Empire Garage @ Austin, TX

February 23rd – The Texas Theater @ Dallas, TX

February 25th – Joy Theatre @ New Orleans, LA

February 26th – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA

February 27th – The Neighborhood Theater @ Charlotte, NC

February 28th – The Norva @ Norfolk, VA

March 1st – Mr. Smalls @ Pittsburgh, PA

March 2nd – Metro @ Chicago, IL

May 24th – Bright Landry Hockey Center @ Boston, MA