Fred Armisen Blending Original ‘SNL’ Songs, Comedy on North American Tour

Fred Armisen will revive some of his favorite Saturday Night Live musical characters on an upcoming North American comedy tour. The 19-date trek, dubbed “The Many Faces of Fred Armisen,” launches February 4th in Oxford, Mississippi and concludes March 2nd in Chicago, Illinois, followed by a show at the Boston Calling Festival in Boston, Massachusetts on May 24th.
Armisen’s stage personas, premiered during his tenure on SNL from 2002 to 2013, lovingly blur the line between parody and tribute. The eclectic catalog includes Seventies yacht-rock (the Blue Jean Committee), artful Eighties synth-pop (the Fingerlings), hardcore punk (Crisis of Conformity), suave piano pop (Joshua Rainhorn) and Brazilian Bossa nova (Paulinho e Beatriz).
The comedian, drummer and Late Night With Seth Meyers bandleader has a varied musical resumé — including a stint in Chicago punk act Trenchmouth and assorted live/studio guest spots for Les Savy Fav, Blue Man Group, Matthew Sweet and Devo. He’s frequently combined his comedic and musical skill on his sketch show Portlandia and mockumentary series Documentary Now!
Armisen has released several songs under his various SNL guises as stand-alone singles for the label Drag City — including Crisis of Conformity’s “Fist Fight.” He notably debuted that song on the show in a wedding band sketch featuring Bill Hader, Ashton Kutcher and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.
Fred Armisen Tour Dates
Add a comment