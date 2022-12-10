fbpixel
Les Bleus

France Beats England 2-1 to Advance to FIFA World Cup Semifinals

In only the third World Cup matchup between European soccer superpowers, France defeats their rivals for first time in tourney's history
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the much-anticipated matchup between two European soccer superpowers, France held off England 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. The victory marked France’s first-ever World Cup win against their across-the-Channel rival.

France drew first blood in the first half when Aurélien Tchouaméni scored at the 17th minute to make the score 1-0, which it would remain until halftime. After the break and at the 54th minute, England forward Harry Kane knotted the score 1-1 on a penalty kick. However, 20 minutes later, France’s Olivier Giroud headed in a strike past England goalie Jordan Pickford for the match’s deciding goal. (Kane, England’s lone goalscorer, also missed a penalty kick that would have tied the game at the 84th minute.)

Saturday’s match marked the first time in 40 years — and only the third time ever — that the English and French teams have faced off in a World Cup game: In both previous meetings, in 1966 and 1982, England was victorious.

Prior to the England vs. France matchup, Morocco became the first-ever African nation to advance to a World Cup semifinals when they stunned the soccer world with a 1-0 win over Portugal, a loss that left star Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in perhaps his final FIFA World Cup, in tears. Morocco will face France in Wednesday, Dec. 14, while previous quarterfinal winners Argentina and Croatia will play Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Saturday’s action sadly took place in the aftermath of the sudden death of beloved soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died Friday after collapsing at Lusail Iconic Stadium while covering the Netherlands vs. Argentina matchup.

“The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the federation said in a statement. “Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

