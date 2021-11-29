Fox Nation Host Decides Hanukkah is the Right Time to Compare Dr. Fauci to a Nazi

Fox Nation host Lara Logan took to Fox News to compare Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as “the Angel of Death” Josef Mengele — on the second night of Hanukkah no less — in the wake of the news of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Discovered in South Africa, the variant appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines, health experts warn.

Logan, however, claimed during her appearance that the death rates compare to “seasonal flu” according to the people she says she has spoken to, and that those people apparently do not have much trust in Dr. Fauci.

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

“This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” she claims. “He represents Josef Mengele, Doctor Josef, the the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps and I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.”

Greg Gutfeld, Fox News talk show host and panelist for the network’s The Five, also weighed in on his thoughts on the new variant, downplaying the potential seriousness of it, despite the World Health Organization’s concerns and the recent travel ban enacted by the Biden Administration last week for visitors from South Africa and seven other nearby African nations. Earlier, the European Union blocked flights from South Africa in an attempt to slow the variant’s spread.

Greg Gutfeld on the Omicron variant: "This is actually good news… It's nature's vaccine. You're giving everybody antibodies. You might get mildly sick, you probably won't get sick. Nature is providing the solution to its own problem. This is why we champion natural immunity." pic.twitter.com/cfWxH46Dyi — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) November 29, 2021

According to Gutfeld, Omicron is “like a deadbeat relative that says it’s going to stay for a couple of days and it’s now going on months… We’re ready, we’re done.”

He also calls the troubling variant “good news” because as he claims “when you have a mild variant that’s contagious basically what that is is natures vaccine, right? You’ve given everybody antibodies,” he falsely claims. “You might get mildly sick, you probably won’t get sick. Nature is providing the solution to its own problem. This is why we champion natural immunity.”

As Rolling Stone previously reported, the CDC has already addressed how natural immunity has performed with Covid. The CDC released a study last month finding that unvaccinated people who had a prior Covid infection were 5.5 times more likely to test positive for the virus than vaccinated individuals who never had Covid. Earlier CDC studies back up these results. One prior study discovered that less than two-thirds of adults with a prior Covid infection developed any antibodies against the virus, compared to 100 percent of individuals who developed antibodies after vaccination. A separate study found that natural immunity can decrease over time, especially for those who did not mount a strong initial immune response to the virus.