Fotis Dulos, Charged With Killing Mother of Five, Is Found Unconscious in Attempted Suicide

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband and suspected murderer of a Connecticut woman who was reported missing last May, was found unconscious at his home following an attempted suicide. Although initial media reports stated he was dead and his family had been notified of his death, his lawyer Norm Pattis told the Hartford Courant that he was “en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Dulos, 52, was charged earlier this month in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, his estranged wife and the mother of his five children. At the time Dulos was found at his home, he was expected to appear in court for an emergency bond hearing.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen this past spring dropping off her kids at school in New Canaan, Connecticut, and was reported missing after she failed to show up for appointments in New York. Although her body has not been recovered, her blood was found in the garage of her home, and her car was found by police a few miles away.

Following the disappearance, Fotis quickly became a suspect, as he and Jennifer had long been embroiled in a deeply contentious legal battle. In court filings, Jennifer wrote that Fotis had “a history of controlling, volatile, and delusional behavior,” and in a motion seeking custody of their children, she predicted that Fotis “will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

Last June, Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested after surveillance footage from Hartford, Connecticut, appeared to show them throwing bloody clothing and a bloody sponge into a dumpster. Fotis’ DNA was also found in a sink in Jennifer’s home, mixed with her blood. At the time, Fotis’ lawyer Pattis claimed that Jennifer was a drug addict who suffered from delusions and had staged her own murder and disappearance in a scenario inspired by the novel Gone Girl.

Both Fotis and Troconis were initially charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, to which they pleaded not guilty. Troconis and Fotis’ friend Kent Mawhinney, 54, also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.