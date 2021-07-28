Woman Killed, TikTok Star Wounded in Shooting During Screening of ‘The Forever Purge’

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old social media influencer was injured in a shooting at a movie theater outside Los Angeles, local ABC affiliate KABC reports.

The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday, July 27th, during a screening of The Forever Purge. The woman who was killed was identified as Rylee Goodrich, while the wounded man was Anthony Barajas, who goes by the username “itsanthonymichael,” and has almost one million followers on TikTok. Barajas was transported to a local hospital, where he remains on life-support.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened in the theater. It’s known Goodrich and Barajas attended the movie together, and records indicate that only six tickets were sold to that showing of The Forever Purge. While some evidence was recovered from the scene, no weapon was found.

Per CBS News, a theater employee, Kailyn Dillon, who was not working at the time, noted, “During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot. I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if it just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt.”

Police have yet to identify a suspect with Corona Police Department officer Tobias Kouroubacalis saying, “We don’t have any suspect information right now. We have no information to lead us to believe there is an active threat to our community or any surrounding community right now.” He added, “We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anybody out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us.”