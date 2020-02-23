 Flat Earth-Believing Daredevil Dies When Self-Made Rocket Crashes - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Culture News

Flat Earth-Believing Daredevil ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes Dies When Self-Made Rocket Crashes

Conspiracy theorist was subject of upcoming Science Channel series Homemade Astronauts

Reporter

'Mad' Mike Hughes stands beside his rocket in his roadside launch area near Amboy, California, USA 27 November 2017. Hughes will launch his steam-powered rocket in an attempt to prove that the earth is flat. The US Federal Bureau of Land Management put the original launch on hold prompting Hughes to relocate his launch area to private land.'Mad' Mike Hughes to launch home built, steam-powered rocket, Amboy, USA - 27 Nov 2017

'Homemade Astronaut' and Flat Earther "Mad Mike" Hughes died Saturday when his steam-powered rocket crashed shortly after takeoff.

Paul Buck/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Mad Mike” Hughes, an amateur engineer, daredevil and “Flat Earth” conspiracy theorist whose beliefs pushed him prove it with homemade rockets, died Saturday when his steam-powered rocket crashed shortly after takeoff outside Barstow, California.

Hughes was among the subjects in the upcoming Science Channel series Homemade Astronauts. “Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket,” the Science Channel confirmed Saturday. “Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.”

Video from the incident, filmed by reporter Justin Chapman, captured the tragic accident, with the steam-powered rocket’s parachute accidentally deploying moments after launch. The rocket continued its journey skyward, but with no parachute to slow its descent, crash-landed in the desert, killing Hughes at the age of 64.

Space.com reported that Hughes’ self-financed mission was for the rocket to reach an altitude of 5,000 feet; in a similar experiment in March 2018, Hughes’ rocket approached 1,900 feet before he deployed his parachute. The BBC added that, as a daredevil, Hughes set a Guinness World Record in 2002 for the longest limousine jump, a 103-foot jump with a Lincoln Town Car stretched limo; by day, Hughes was a limo driver.

Hughes, however, was also well-known in the Flat Earth community, believing the Earth was frisbee-shaped and, with his steam-powered rockets, hoped to prove the theory.

“I believe in the geocentric Flat Earth model. I’m not gonna take anyone else’s word for it, I’m gonna build my own rocket right here and see it with my own eyes, what shape this world we live on,” Hughes said in a teaser trailer for the documentary Rocketman: Mad Mike’s Mission to Prove the Earth Is Flat.

Hughes also featured prominently in a YouTube mockumentary about Flat Earthers — filmed at the 2018 Flat Earth International Conference in Denver — and later sued YouTube personality Logan Paul over the film.

