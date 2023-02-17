fbpixel
Police Brutality

Five Memphis Cops Plead Not Guilty to Murder in Tyre Nichols’ Death

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and official misconduct and oppression
tyre nichols memphis police officers not guilty
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from top row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers were scheduled Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, to make their first court appearance on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File) AP

The five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols all pleaded not guilty at their arraignment hearing Friday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith all pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and official misconduct and oppression for their role in the attack on Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Even before the release of the bodycam footage of Nichols’ traffic stop, lawyers for former police officers Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. said their clients would plead not guilty to the charges. “No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die,” Martin’s lawyer William Massey said (via the Commercial Appeal).

All five officers remain free on bond. Their next scheduled hearing was set for May 1. “Be patient. Work with your attorneys.” Judge James Jones Jr. said to the officers (via KMBC). “There may be some high emotions in this case.”

When the five officers were fired in January, prior to their criminal charges, the Memphis Police Department concluded that they had used “excessive” force on Nichols.

“The Memphis Police Department has concluded its administrative investigation into the tragic death of Mr. Tyre Nichols,” read the statement. “After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have determined that five (5) MPD officers violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.”

In the aftermath of the Nichols’ killing, seven more Memphis police officers and three fire department personnel were relieved of duty; they do not currently face criminal charges. The Memphis Police’s “Scorpion Unit,” which the five arrested officers were members of, was also deactivated.

