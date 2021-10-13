Man Armed With Bow and Arrows Kills Five People in Norway, Police Say

A man using a bow and arrows allegedly killed five people and wounded two others near Oslo, Norway in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, as Reuters reports. Police apprehended and arrested the assailant about 20 minutes later, per Associated Press.

Police said that there was “a confrontation” between authorities and the unnamed suspect. Two others were wounded and hospitalized during the incident. Both are in intensive care, including an off-duty officer who was in a shop when the attack occurred.

No motive has been identified and police said the man has not been questioned yet. According to the authorities, the alleged suspect was walking around “a large area” of the city shooting arrows at people.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Kongsberg Police Chief Oeying Aas said.

This is the worst death toll the country has experienced since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a youth camp. The government is investigating. Aas said police would investigate whether the attack was an act of terrorism.

“The reports coming from Kongsberg tonight are horrifying,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said during a news conference. “I understand that many people are afraid, but it’s important to emphasize that the police are now in control.”