×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next RS Daily News: 'Like a Prayer' Turns 30; Bill & Ted ‘Face the Music’ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

CDC: Fentanyl Deaths Increasing Fastest in Communities of Color

New CDC data shows which groups have been hardest hit by the epidemic

By

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
An opioid drug user displays a needle in a South Bronx neighborhood which has the highest rate of heroin-involved overdose deaths in the city on October 6, 2017 in New York City.

Fentanyl-related deaths have increased most sharply in African American communities.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

We already know that fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and is involved in more deaths than heroin. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sheds light on exactly how lethal it it — and who it’s hitting the worst.

According to the report, fentanyl deaths have risen 12-fold between 2013 and 2016. The report, which analyzed death certificates that included references to fentanyl or drugs like fentanyl, says that while there were only about 1,600 fentanyl overdose-related deaths in 2011 and 2012, that number has been increasing in recent years, peaking at 18,000 fentanyl-related deaths in 2016. “These are pretty astounding numbers in terms of the percentage increase per year,” researcher Merianne Spencer, a statistician at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, told U.S. News and World Report.

In addition to underscoring the staggering overall death toll associated with fentanyl overdoses, the CDC report also revealed which populations have arguably been hardest hit by the epidemic: people of color. The study showed that both black and Hispanic people experienced rapid increases in rates of fentanyl-related fatalities, with fentanyl-related deaths increasing 140.6 percent every year in the black community and 118.3 percent annually in the Hispanic community.

The CDC report tracks with the results of a Stanford University study from last February, which found that opioid overdose deaths were increasing in cities with large African American populations, such as Washington, D.C., where the death rate from opioids has tripled in recent years. The study’s authors wrote that while the opioid crisis has traditionally been viewed as affecting primarily low-income white people, “a wider range of populations [are now] being affected, with the spread of the epidemic from rural to urban areas and considerable increases in opioid-related mortality observed in the black population.”

Related

Small vials of fentanyl are shown in the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are struggling to get widely used injected pain medicines because of ongoing supply shortages. The shortages affect just about every corner of the hospital, from the operating room and emergency departmentHospital Painkiller Shortage, Salt Lake City, USA - 01 Jun 2018
Authorities Make Largest Fentanyl Bust in U.S. History
Fentanyl Now Behind More Deaths Than Heroin

A synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, fentanyl has traditionally been prescribed in patch form as a pain reliever for patients with terminal cancer. It is increasingly being sold on the black market and cut with heroin and cocaine, often without the user or even the dealer’s prior knowledge. The CDC has previously reported that fentanyl-related seizures increased nearly seven times between 2012 and 2014.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad