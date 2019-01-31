×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next And Here Comes Herman Cain, Sure, Why Not Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Authorities Make Largest Fentanyl Bust in U.S. History

Customs and Border agents seized 254 pounds of the synthetic opioid, along with 395 pounds of methamphetamine

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Small vials of fentanyl are shown in the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are struggling to get widely used injected pain medicines because of ongoing supply shortages. The shortages affect just about every corner of the hospital, from the operating room and emergency departmentHospital Painkiller Shortage, Salt Lake City, USA - 01 Jun 2018

Fentanyl has become a leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Rick Bowmer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Customs and Border Protection agents discovered 254 pounds of fentanyl in a truck this weekend, NBC reports. It was the largest seizure of the synthetic opioid, which has caused countless overdose deaths, in U.S. history.

The bust took place Saturday when a tractor-trailer was stopped trying to enter the U.S. through a checkpoint in Nogales, Arizona. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute. No additional details about the driver were immediately made available.

A drug sniffing dog reportedly alerted authorities to the presence of the contraband, which was hidden in the floor compartment of a truck carrying cucumbers. Along with with the fentanyl, border patrol agents also found 395 pounds of methamphetamine. Customs and Border Protection estimated the value of the fentanyl at $3.5 million and the methamphetamine at $1.1 million.

The 254 pounds of fentanyl seized was over twice the size of the previous record-holding bust of 118 pounds, which Nebraska state troopers found in truck in 2017.

Fentanyl has played a large and deadly role in the ongoing opioid crisis. Last December, the National Center for Health Statistics released a report that found fentanyl had surpassed heroin as the drug most commonly cited in overdose death certificates.

In This Article: Drugs, Opioid Epidemic

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad