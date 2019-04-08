Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman was among 14 people to plead guilty Monday for their part in a college admissions scandal that saw wealthy parents pay to change test scores and fabricate athletic accomplishments in order to land their children in a desired university.

Huffman, and her husband William H. Macy, were accused of paying consultant Rick Singer – the principal target in the Operation Varsity Blues investigation – $15,000 in order to boost their daughter’s SAT score through Singer’s control of a testing center. The payment was disguised as a charitable contribution, resulting in wire fraud charges against Huffman; Macy was not charged in the scandal.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement after entering her plea of guilty to a charge of one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

The actress added, “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who was also charged in the scandal along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli were not among the 14 people who pleaded guilty Monday. In total, 50 people, ranging from wealthy parents to collegiate coaches were apprehended as part of the Operation Varsity Blues sting. Singer received $25 million from the parents of college-bound kids between 2011 and 2018, investigators said.

According to CNN, prosecutors will still seek prison sentences for those who pleaded guilty Monday, with possible jail time ranging from six to 21 months behind bars.