Father’s Day and Graduation Gift Guide

With Father’s Day around the corner and Graduation season in full swing, we have rounded up gifts that will make sure to celebrate and show appreciation for the Dads and Grads in your life. This guide includes something for everyone. From audio-boosting speakers and jerky treats to gameplay gel blasters and golf gear, you will be sure to find the perfect gift!

Arlo Pro 5S 2K Camera & Arlo Home Security System

Gift Dad peace of mind this season with Arlo’s Home Security System, an easy to install, whole home protection solution with 24/7 professional monitoring and one tap emergency response. Includes the first All-in-One Sensor with eight smart detection functions, a KeyPad Sensor Hub for customized control, and seamless integration with the Arlo Secure app. Bundle with the Pro 5S 2K camera for comprehensive home security. Use code RS15 for 15% off on Arlo.com.

Hooray Heroes’ Personalized Book for Dad

Want to see happy tears on Father’s Day? With their emotional worldwide bestsellers, Hooray Heroes has what you need! Their personalized book “Julie, You’ll Always Be My Little Girl” featuring Dad & up to 3 children is the ultimate surprise … especially once he sees himself & the kids on the cover! Create yours and discover how these books have made over 3,000,000 people worldwide cry happy tears!

Sleep-enhancing technology

Battle sleep deprivation with Somavedic – an innovative, always-on, rest and recovery frequency therapy device. It works on the principle of controlled release of natural energy from precious minerals, stones, and metals, together with supportive frequency therapy technology, to provide a unique and one-of-a-kind wellness-tech experience that improves your sleep and energy and mitigates the effects of EMFs. Editor’s picks

Range Leather Co.

Leather Apple Watch Bands from Range Leather are the perfect gift for any dad. Handcrafted from premium leather in Laramie, WY and backed with a forever guarantee, these premium watch bands are sure to impress. Use code ROLLINGSTONE for free shipping.

Drink Topless With Draft Top LIFT!

Looking for a perfect Father’s Day gift for the beer-loving dad in your life? Check out the Draft Top LIFT, the innovative made-in-the-USA bar tool that easily opens the tops of beer cans, creating a smooth edge and enhancing the drinking experience. With its sleek design and practical functionality, Draft Top LIFT is the ultimate accessory for any beer enthusiast. Cheers to a happy Father’s Day!

Portal by Gel Blaster

Gel Blaster’s new Portal smart target sets the tone for the Nexus Play System, enabling players to engage in thrilling competitive gameplay. With its ability to interconnect multiple targets, Portal offers endless hours of entertainment, while the accompanying smartphone app adds to the fun by introducing leaderboards and expanding gameplay. Portal’s hit attribution feature will further enhance gameplay by identifying players who hit their targets, adding a new dimension to the game.

GIVE DAD WHAT HE REALLY WANTS!

The world’s finest and most innovative high-performance golf clubs, accessories, and apparel from PXG. Shop now at PXG.com or a PXG Retail & Fitting Studio near you.

Booze Dogs: Boozy Jerky Gift Subscription Boxes

No one likes to be bored and alone. Booze Dogs combats both by providing you boozy meat infused with real bourbon, gin, or rum that is best shared with those you enjoy most. Gift yourself, or someone you are celebrating, a subscription box of boozy jerky & snack sticks! $10 OFF FIRST BOX + FREE SHIPPING

KICKER Powered Down-Firing Subwoofer

Does your ride’s current audio system make you forget that bass is a vital part of music? The KICKER Powered Down-Firing Subwoofer is an all-in-one bass solution that includes a built-in amplifier. Down-firing for hauling and stacking cargo. 500 watts of bass? You’ll wonder how you ever listened without it.

Bad Birdie Matching Fits

Bad Birdie develops new disruptive apparel that moves golf forward into a more innovative and inclusive space – scaling across men's, women's, and youth golf lifestyle assortments that appeal both on and off the course. Through this, Bad Birdie proves to be a category-defining brand for the golf industry. They set the trends, the tone, and the example for what the game can be to current and next-generation golfers. Available online at badbirdiegolf.com or on the Bad Birdie App.

