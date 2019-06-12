12 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re looking for a great last-minute gift for dad, we’ve rounded up a dozen solid picks that’ll impress even the pickiest of patriarchs. From books to watches to collectible box sets, order these gifts online and get them delivered in time for Sunday.

Just because you’re leaving your shopping till the last minute doesn’t mean you have to settle for a basic bouquet or a generic gift card. We’ve scoured our favorite sites and brands to find 12 gifts your dad will really appreciate this year.

1. Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation

While politics and ideologies continue to divide our country, the one thing that can still bring people together is music. At least that’s the thesis behind this new book from political journalist and presidential biographer, Jon Meacham, and country singer Tim McGraw.

From “The Star-Spangled Banner” to “Born in the U.S.A.,” the book chronicles the rise of patriotism through song, telling the stories of how those familiar refrains came to be, along with the artists who performed them. The book tracks historical figures from Harriet Tubman to Martin Luther King, Jr., and reveals new stories behind popular songs by artists like Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Bruce Springsteen, and others. Purchase: $17.99 on Amazon.com.

2. The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship, a Killer, and the Birth of a Gangster Nation

If your dad is a fan of of films like Gangs of New York and Scarface, you’ll want to pick up this book for him to add to his reading list this summer. Based on a true story, the book follows a plucky underground con man named Albert Hicks, who hatches a plan to rob an oyster sloop to get rich and disappear into the night. But when his plan goes awry and the ship is found listing and unmanned in the foggy straits of Coney Island, the search for Hicks — and his loot — leads investigators on a chase across the five boroughs and into the underworld.

Named one of Amazon’s “Best Books for June,” this new release is already sprinting up the best-sellers list. Purchase: $18.30 on Amazon.com.

3. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If your dad prefers tablet to paper these days, let him take his reading to go with Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. The thinnest, lightest Kindle yet, the device features a 300 ppi glare-free display and a built-in light that illuminates the text in darker settings or outdoors at night.This new model is certified waterproof, with an IPX8 rating. The device can be accidentally submerged in up to two meters of water for up to 60 minutes without any damage. With 32GB, it also has more than enough storage to hold all your books, magazines, comics and audiobooks (just plug in your headphones to listen). Right now, Amazon has a deal that gets you three months of free Kindle Unlimited access with purchase of a Kindle Paperwhite. Purchase: $129.99 on Amazon.com.

4. The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings (Bob Dylan Box Set)

This 14-disc collector’s package spans all five full sets from the first leg of Bob Dylan’s groundbreaking Rolling Thunder Revue tour in 1975, making it one of the most comprehensive anthologies of music from that time, and a must for any Dylan fan. [Read David Fricke’s review]

The limited-edition set includes more than 140 songs, all masterfully restored to be as faithful to their original live recordings as possible. The set also includes recordings of recently unearthed rehearsals at New York’s S.I.R. studios and the Seacrest Mote in Falmouth, plus a bonus disc showcasing one-of-a-kind performances from the tour. Purchase: $87.99 on Amazon.com.

5. Outerknown Apex Swim Trunks

Brands like Quiksilver and Patagonia might get the glory when it comes to performance swimwear, but the name you should really be paying attention to is Outerknown, a four-year-old apparel company focused on sustainable basics and ocean-ready threads started by world champion surfer, Kelly Slater.

These Apex Trunks are Slater’s signature high-performance swim trunk, developed and tested by the athlete on some of the biggest waves in the world. They’re roomy without being baggy, dries quick out of the water, and come in prints that won’t look out of place at the bar after your big break.

Each pair is made from recycled materials and manufactured in a Fair Trade Certified facility, where workers are paid a livable wage for their work. This is a solid gifting pick you can feel good about picking up. Purchase: $145.00 at Outerknown.com.

6. NoMad Las Vegas Weekend Stay

Las Vegas is making a case for itself as a destination for live music these days, and it goes beyond the big A-list residencies from the likes of Lady Gaga and Aerosmith. We like taking it easy at the new NoMad Las Vegas, which brings the chain’s sophisticated yet charming service and European sensibilities to the Park MGM.

Treat dad to Jazz Brunch on Sundays at the NoMad Bar, with food and beverage menus created by award-winning Chef Daniel Humm (co-owner of New York’s celebrated Eleven Madison Park) and Eleven Madison Park’s Bar Director, Leo Robitscheck. While you eat, enjoy live music courtesy of The Hot Club of Las Vegas (pictured above), who combine elements of swing, flamenco, funk and musette into a genre aptly-dubbed “gypsy jazz.”

If you can swing a last minute trip on Father’s Day, NoMad’s outdoor club, JEMAA, is hosting a DJ set from DJ Spider — one-half of the popular podcast duo, “A Tribe Called Dad.” Other names set to play at JEMAA this season include Mayer Hawthorne, Matoma (a JEMAA resident), The Knocks, Felix Jaehn, Kungs, and Benzi, among others. Rooms at NoMad Las Vegas start at $199. See rates and availabilities here.

7. Fluance Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable

Whether you’ve got a stacked record collection to listen to or you’re just getting into vinyl, you won’t find a more presentable turntable than this one from Fluance.

Fluance’s RT81 High Fidelity Turntable delivers crisp, warm sound in a handsome, walnut-finished cabinet that would look right at home in any living room, office or den.

What we like: the RT81 comes with an Audio Technica AT95E stylus, which is known for its light, fluid motion that lets the music resonate more clearly, while putting a damper on distortion. Sound isolation feet, an aluminum platter and a rubber slip mat help reduce reverberation, leaving you with pure stereophonic sound.

This set includes the turntable, a dust cover, AC adapter, 3-foot cable and the rubber slip mat. Purchase: $249.99 on Amazon.com.

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch

The knock on most smartwatches these days is that they, well, look like a smartwatch. For a more sophisticated blending of function and style, we like the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which gives you the look of a classic timepiece with all the features of a progressive smartwatch. The round face and real watch hands give you the feel of an old school analog watch (it even makes a ticking sound!) but the Galaxy Watch does more than just tell time. A built-in GPS lets you track your routes, and the watch also measures steps, heart rate, calories and sleep patterns.

The Galaxy Watch also functions as a virtual assistant, displaying your schedule for the day, forwarding messages, taking calls and even letting you control home IoT products, like your connected TV, thermostat and robot vacuum all from your wrist. Military-grade hardware and a 5 ATM water resistance rating let you take your workout outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. Purchase: $279.99+ on Samsung.com.

9. Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Over 50 years of experience have made Bowers & Wilkins the go-to audio brand for everyone from performers to engineers. Reviewers love the premium look and feel of these headphones, and praise the rich, detailed audio, which comes through crisp and clear.

The ergonomic earcups seal out surrounding noise almost immediately (imagine a vacuum-seal effect) while three noise cancellation modes let you optimize your isolation preferences for air travel, the city and the office.

The included Lithium Polymer battery gets up to 22 hours with Bluetooth and noise cancellation on, and up to 50 hours when plugged in (with no ANC). This set includes all charging cables, a start-up guide and a padded carrying case for travel. Purchase: $299.99 on Amazon.com.

10. Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Black Dial Watch

Watches don’t come more classic than this Hamilton Field Watch, inspired by the American military and outdoor adventurers. First introduced in the 1940s, the Khaki Field Watch maintains its position as a staple on the wrists of everyone from athletes to execs thanks to its simple, rugged styling and handsome display.

This watch is Swiss-made with a brushed stainless steel case, polished stainless steel bezel and brown leather strap. It features the Hamilton calibre H-10 automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve. A true performance timepiece, the watch is water-resistant up to 330 feet. Purchase: $369.00 on Jomashop.com.

11. Officine Creative Waldorf Suede Chukka Boots

“Dad shoes” may be all the range in fashion, but what your dad really needs is a solid pair of boots that he can wear basically anywhere. These suede chukka boots are inspired by classic Italian shoe-making, hand-finished in Italy using time-honored techniques that focus on quality materials and craftsmanship. Buy these boots once and wear them for years: good suede will soften and patina beautifully with age, so don’t be afraid to wear them with everything and really beat them up. Purchase: $630.00 on MrPorter.com.

12. Pico Pro Craft Beer Home Brewing Kit

If your dad’s a fan of beer, you can either cop out and pick up a six-pack or really step it up and get him this Pico Pro Home Brewing Kit. With the ability to customize and brew five liters of beer in as little as two hours, think of the Pico Pro as an automated craft brewery that fits on your kitchen counter.

The kit comes with two kegs and the large capacity brewer. Purchase ready-to-brew “PicoPaks,” which include pre-measured fresh grains, hops, and yeast to make everything from stouts to sessions.

What we like: the machine’s RFID technology automatically “reads” your PicoPak and optimizes the settings for that recipe once inserted. Pair your device to the Pico Pro and monitor the brewing process from your phone or tablet. Purchase: $549.95 on Amazon.com.

